Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely': Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda's film highlights India's obsession with fair skin tone

    'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' is set to be released on International Women's Day, which falls on March 08. 

    'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely': Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda's film highlights India's obsession with fair skin tone RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    The makers of Ilena D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda-starrer film 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' released the film's trailer. This is Ileana's comeback to the screen following her role in the 2021 film 'The Big Bull'. The film which is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua examines India's obsession with fair skin and dowry. The trailer suggests a social comedy-drama about the cultural constraints surrounding beauty standards. It expertly blends humour and the solemnity of its message, preserving the plot's substance.

    The trailer

    Also read: 'The Sabarmati Report': Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events

    About 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'

    Set in Haryana, the film stars Ileana as Lovely, a dark-complexioned girl who seeks a suitable marriage match but ultimately decides to pursue higher education. Randeep Hooda plays the role of a cop who falls for her regardless of skin color. However, issues develop when his family discovers his feelings for a dark-skinned woman.

    Sony Pictures Films India's 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' intends to raise debate on India's obsession with fair-skinned brides and large dowries. This film is set to be released on International Women's Day, March 8, and will be Ileana's first since giving birth to her son Koa Phoenix Dolan last year.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Sabarmati Report' teaser: Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events RKK

    'The Sabarmati Report': Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events

    Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun' RBA

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun'

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks rkn

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar'

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: IUML announces candidates in Malappuram, Ponnani constituencies Rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: IUML announces candidates in Malappuram, Ponnani constituencies

    SHOCKING! Rajkot businesses kills wife over alleged affair, shares videos in society's WhatsApp group vkp

    SHOCKING! Rajkot businessman kills wife over alleged affair, shares videos in society's WhatsApp group

    Football Jim Ratcliffe eyes Zidane as future manager of Manchester United amidst growing uncertainty over Erik ten Hag osf

    Jim Ratcliffe eyes Zidane as future manager of Manchester United amidst growing uncertainty over Erik ten Hag

    Chinese flag on rocket in Tamil Nadu govt ad sparks outrage

    Chinese rockets in Tamil Nadu govt advertisement sparks outrage

    Karnataka: Four SSLC students drown in Mangaluru's Nandini river vkp

    Karnataka: Four SSLC students drown in Mangaluru's Nandini river

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon