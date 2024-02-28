Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'The Sabarmati Report': Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events

    'The Sabarmati Report' is inspired by the true story of the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire, which had a far-reaching influence on the entire country.

    'The Sabarmati Report' teaser: Vikrant Massey takes charge as journalist in the film based on true events RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    After getting applauded for his performance in '12th Fail', Vikrant Massey has announced his next project. The makers of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' released the teaser and the film will look at the horrific fire that destroyed the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat, 22 years ago on February 22, 2002.  Vikrant Massey plays journalist Shraban Kumar, who insists it was not an accident.

    The teaser

    Also read: 'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun'

    About 'The Sabarmati Report'

    This drama film is inspired by the true story of the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire, which had a far-reaching influence on the entire country. Ekta Kapoor produced the film, which stars Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Riddi Dogra. 'The Sabarmati Report' is planned to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. Ranjan Chandel directed the film and is co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

    About the 'Sabarmati Express' incident

    On the morning of February 27, 2002, 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire aboard the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat. 

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun' RBA

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan CONFIRMS comeback on Christmas, says 'shoot has begun'

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks rkn

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamitha starrer mints Rs 70 crore in four weeks

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan all set to work with Dulquer Salmaan in 'Lucky Baskhar'

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case; read details

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more RBA

    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more

    Recent Stories

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    cricket KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment osf

    KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    Football ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC keep playoff hopes alive with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC - WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC keep playoff hopes alive with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC - WATCH highlights

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse osf

    Ravindra Jadeja's fanboy moment: Strikes a pose in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon