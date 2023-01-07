Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Salman Khan made me feel worthless': Somy Ali opens up about abusive relationship with Bollywood superstar

    In a recent explosive Instagram post on her official handle, the ex-actress and social activist Somy Ali has spoken up about horrific and abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend, bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

    'Salman Khan made me feel worthless': Somy Ali opens up about abusive relationship with Bollywood superstar vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    While many stars seldomly open up about their past relationships if they are a part of the glamorous Bollywood industry, we often see many big film stars coming out and speaking about it in media interactions. But this one's a bit shocking. Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has finally broken her silence. The former Bollywood diva gave details on the nature of her abusive relationship with global Bollywood icon Salman Khan. These details are enough to shock all the fans and netizens. 

    The former star penned a long open-ended letter on her handle. In that note, she claimed about opening up on the eight worst years of her life, which had been the relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan. Calling out the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star openly for manhandling her and treating her worst, Somy Ali has allegedly said about how the Bollywood superstar had so many affairs and flings. She added that Salman used to make fun of her. Because of this, she felt weak and inconsequential in front of him. 

    ALSO READ: New Year 2023: 4 best winter nail care tips

    Shedding more light on this point, Somy Ali shared, "In addition to the tons of affairs and flings, he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid and dumb. Not a day went by, that he wouldn't make me feel worthless and small."

    ALSO READ: Ankit Gupta says he sees himself in Bigg Boss 16 top two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    The former actress lives in Florida and is the owner of No More Tears USA, a globally renowned NGO that works for the welfare and betterment of domestic abuse and rape victims to make them financially stable and independent. Salman Khan has had his share of failed relationships in so many years within his illustrious Bollywood career. Surprisingly, this claim from his ex-flame and social activist Somy Ali has come in as a huge shocker for the ardent fans and audiences who love the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood a lot for his warm nature and kindness, and compassion.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Deepika Padukone's 'buttocks' to 'RAW, PMO': 12 cuts made by Pathaan makers revealed vma

    From Deepika Padukone's 'buttocks' to 'RAW, PMO': 12 cuts made by Pathaan makers revealed

    Ankit Gupta says he sees himself in Bigg Boss 16 top two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Ankit Gupta says he sees himself in Bigg Boss 16 top two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    'Reduce popcorn prices in theatres': Jackie Shroff's amusing request to CM Yogi Adityanath vma

    'Popcorn ka dam kam kijiye': Jackie Shroff's amusing request to CM Yogi Adityanath

    Bollywood seeks UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend vma

    Bollywood seeks UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend

    football Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al-Nassr thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome snt

    Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr; thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED Know all details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED; Know all details here

    From Deepika Padukone's 'buttocks' to 'RAW, PMO': 12 cuts made by Pathaan makers revealed vma

    From Deepika Padukone's 'buttocks' to 'RAW, PMO': 12 cuts made by Pathaan makers revealed

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today, January 7; deadline ends on January 27 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today; deadline ends on January 27

    Ballistic helmets specially for Sikh soldiers to be procured by Defence Ministry soon Report gcw

    Ballistic helmets specially for Sikh soldiers to be procured by Defence Ministry soon: Report

    Air India urinating case Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru brought to Delhi gcw

    Air India 'urinating' case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru, brought to Delhi

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon