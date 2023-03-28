'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit

A thread has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit. For those unaware, recently, a political analyst officially sued Netflix for an episode of "The Big Bang Theory," an American television sitcom.

Reddit fans have slammed the iconic sitcom Big Bang Theory for using a derogatory term for global star and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. Those unaware, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, sent a legal notice asking that the pilot episode of season 2 gets removed because characters played by Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons compared Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

In the controversial scene of the episode of the Big Bang Theory, which is currently streaming on Netflix, Sheldon Cooper calls Aishwarya Rai a poor man's Madhuri Dixit. Responding to his comment, Raj Koothrapalli says, "Aishwarya Rai is a goddess; by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute". This scene has erupted into a full-blown controversy wherein besides the political analyst, even ardent Indian cinema lovers and fans have jumped into the bandwagon on social media platform Reddit and are roasting the show for being so racist.

Fans have roasted the American show for making hurtful and slanderous jokes about Madhuri Dixit. Here are the VIRAL comments by fans defending Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit.

"The case might be a bit of an exaggerated step. But it was so bad on the show's part. They just saw the poster of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and inserted this thing about Madhuri. My biggest complaint from TBBT is to please don't have diverse characters on the show if you are going to make half of the jokes on them being diverse," a fan slammed show. "This particular episode aired way back in 2011. Why didn't they file a case against chuck lorre back then? I saw it on Zee Cafe in 2015. I was a little taken aback by the Madhuri comment. What I do not understand is how Netflix is responsible for this. I mean, it is just a streaming service with way more shit on it," another fan slammed the show. "Big Bang Theory is a racist ass show. They routinely make shit up to make fun of India. I remember there was an episode where they ordered pizza. Someone asks what the little plastic things in the center are for. Someone else replies it's there so that lid does not get cheese on it. At this, Raj looked sadly at it and said, We don't have those in India. If you get some cheese on your lid, you shut up and eat it in India. It always felt so bizarre to me. We do have those plastic tripod things in Indian pizza. And I was even more weirded out when I came to the US and found that most chains now don't have it. At some point, it was considered too costly. They did away with it," another fan slammed the show for bad jokes on Madhuri Dixit.

