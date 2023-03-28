Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood'

    All set to wow global audiences and fans with her much-awaited actioner-spy thriller series Citadel which will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in a recent interview Priyanka Chopra spilled beans on the real reason why she moved into Hollywood. Fans have lauded her for doing so on social media.

    Priyanka Chopra entered Hollywood after appearing in the 2015 cult television series Quantico. Long before that, PC appeared in a few music videos while attempting to break into the world of international music. With songs like "In My City" and "Exotic," PC tried to show off her singing skills and ultimately turned her attention to her acting career in the West.

    Speaking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, the Citadel actor shared that she got cornered in Bollywood. She faced opposition as people were not casting her in the movies and she also had some beef with people in the industry. At that time, her manager Anjula Acharia came to her rescue. Acharia saw her in a music video and called her to ask if she would be interested in building a career in music in the US.

    Priyanka shared that she grabbed the opportunity with both hands, especially because she was looking for ways to move away from Bollywood. She shared, "I, was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people. I am not good at playing that game. I was tired of politics. I said I needed a break." Fans have lauded her for revealing the black secret of corruption existing in Bollywood today on Twitter.

    "Whoever did this to Priyanka must be crying in 'corner' right now looking at her thriving the world!!! Much, much more successful than them and their lil good friend r nthn gossip circle. You go, queen, #PriyankaChopra," a fan said. "Bollywood is too corrupt. Even though there was no craze for Pa**thaan in South India, the collection figures they posted was something unbelievable. Their gang is westernized. They copy whatever the West does and hate their own culture and values," a fan hailed Priyanka for speaking up. "#PriyankaChopra is working with many new actors outside india. Unlike deepika padukone jiska career sirf bade hero ki film ke wajah se tika hua hai konsa new hero he saath deepika ne hit di hai priyanka chopra apne dum par bahar kam kar rahi hai Kue ka mendak nhi hai woh," a fan added. "#PriyankaChopra #KanganaRanaut, Kapoor, Khans, and Johar Yeh Jo Log Hai Na, they have captured the entire Bollywood. You see one day, the whole of bollywood will drown. Nepotism is increasing," a fan revealed.

