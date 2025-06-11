Elon Musk has admitted that his recent social media posts targeting President Donald Trump “went too far.” This comes after he linked Trump to Epstein files during a heated online exchange over policy disagreements.

In a surprising admission, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he regretted some of his recent posts targeting US President Donald Trump.

Writing on social media platform X, Musk stated, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

This comment comes days after a highly publicized and hostile online exchange between the two, which included a deleted post by Musk making unverified claims involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Elon Musk’s deleted Epstein post

On June 5, Musk posted a message on X claiming, “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The post quickly gained traction online but provided no evidence and contradicted existing public records. Within days, Musk deleted the post, raising questions about his motives and stirring further controversy.

Fallout over ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ fuels feud

The feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump appears to have escalated over a disagreement related to the administration’s key fiscal measure, nicknamed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Elon Musk, who recently stepped down from his role as the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the body set up to reduce government spending, had expressed strong opposition to Donald Trump’s economic strategy.

The online clash between Musk and Trump began after Musk strongly criticised the Trump administration’s proposed spending bill. The bill, considered a major part of Trump’s domestic agenda in his second term, was slammed by Musk as a “disgusting abomination.”

He even called for political revenge against Republican lawmakers who supported the bill, urging that they be challenged in upcoming primaries.

This direct attack caught the White House’s attention. Speaking to NBC News on Saturday, President Trump warned Musk of “very serious consequences” if he went ahead with funding those challengers.

“He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” Trump said, but did not explain what the consequences would be. He added, “I have no intention of speaking to him.”

The strong words came as a sharp turnaround. Just a week earlier, Trump had praised Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Soon after his exit from DOGE, Musk began attacking the new spending bill online. His comments triggered a fierce response from Trump, who accused Musk of being ungrateful and even threatened to review federal contracts with Musk’s companies.

Musk's criticism eventually led to a series of personal jabs exchanged between the two on social media, culminating in the controversial Epstein post.

The public spat highlighted the increasingly blurred lines between tech leaders and political power in the US. Musk, who remains a central figure in both tech and public discourse, has previously shown both support for and criticism of Trump.

While Musk's Epstein post has since been deleted, Musk’s brief admission signals a rare moment of reflection in what has become a high-profile political and personal feud.