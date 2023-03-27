'Insufferable': Fans call out Sara Ali Khan for her 'trash' dialogue delivery

Ardent cinema lovers and film fanatics have called out Sara Ali Khan for her trash dialogue delivery in the new viral video clip on Reddit. They have criticized her for zero effort in emotions and flat expressions. Read on to know more.

A new video has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit. In the video, we can see how Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is saying poetry like a prose recital without any expressions on her face. She got roasted by fans for trash dialogue delivery.

Sara Ali Khan has given impressive performances in films like Simmba, Kedarnath, Atrangii Re, and Love Aaj Kal (2020). But the viral clip proves one thing. Sara Ali Khan is a rising star who is getting good projects but has no expressions on her face, and no variation in her emotions.

A clip has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit. In the video, we see how Sara Ali Khan is saying poetry without any emotions or expressions on her face. This didn't settle well with fans, who have slammed the star for this rubbish and insufferable acting.

Here are the VIRAL comments where fans slammed Sara for her worst dialogue delivery. "Wtf is wrong with Sara? Not a single change of expression or emotion. I think someone told her she was OTT on the first take, so she swung to opposite direction," a fan roasted Sara. "Can not take her seriously. Her dialogue delivery is trash. It always sounds like she is doing a parody," a fan mocked Sara. "Sara ne lines toh recite krdi par expressions dena bhool gyi. Multi-tasking issue hoti hai kayi logo ke sath," a fan took potshots at Sara. "This perfectly encapsulates why no one takes her seriously," a fan slammed Sara. "Maybe I am just used to seeing this girl in one way, but now I can not take anything she says seriously, it all sounds like a skit," a netizen adds.

