A Bengaluru man shocked the public by kissing two women during their evening walks in Cox Town, saying, "I don’t fear anyone." The accused was later arrested by Pulakeshinagar police. Outrage grows over women’s safety in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident in Bengaluru has once again raised serious concerns over women's safety in public spaces. A man, identified as Madan, was arrested for sexually harassing two women in separate incidents while they were out on their evening walks near Milton Park in Cox Town on June 6 around 7pm.

Serial molester targets women in public parks

The accused reportedly forcefully hugged and kissed a woman who was walking with her family.

In a separate incident on the same evening, he similarly assaulted another woman in the park. When confronted, he brazenly told the victims that nothing would happen even if they reported him.

"The stranger approached a 28-year-old woman, blocked her path, groped her, and forcibly kissed her, causing injuries to her lips. As she cried for help, he fled the scene. Someone nearby immediately called the police control room at 112. Within moments, two Hoysala patrolling vehicles arrived. After taking initial information, the officers directed us to lodge a formal complaint at the Pulakeshinagar police station," she recounted.

Prompt police action: Madan arrested

Following complaints filed at the Pulakeshinagar police station, the police swiftly tracked down the accused. He was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

Public outrage and demand for safety measures

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among residents, women’s rights activists, and parents in the area. They are demanding stricter policing, increased CCTV surveillance, and urgent steps to ensure the safety of women in public spaces.

Series of recent sexual assault cases in Bengaluru

This case adds to a growing list of sexual assault incidents in Bengaluru. Recent reports include:

Gang rape cases in K.R. Market and K.R. Puram.

A bike ride gone wrong where a young woman narrowly escaped an attempted rape thanks to police intervention.

Molestation cases in BTM Layout and Koramangala, where women were groped by unidentified men who then escaped.

Despite these recurring incidents, the public feels that enforcement remains lax, prompting calls for stronger and faster legal responses to crimes against women.