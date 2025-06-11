Priyanka Chopra to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Actresses who nailed standout hair looks
Priyanka Chopra to Sara Ali Khan, these actresses impressed with bold, unique hairstyles that perfectly enhanced their on-screen characters and set major hair trends in Bollywood.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Bollywood isn’t just known for stellar performances — it also sets the bar high in fashion and hair trends. These actresses didn’t just deliver on-screen magic; they also embraced bold, distinctive hairstyles that elevated their characters. Here are five stars who nailed their unique hairdos on screen!
Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore
With voluminous curls and a retro vibe, Shraddha brought the classic college-girl look to life in Chhichhore. Her hairstyle added youthful charm and nostalgia, especially in the flashback scenes, making her stand out.
Sharwari Wagh in Veda
Sharwari turned heads with an elegant braided hairstyle adorned with traditional accents in Veda. The regal look enhanced her character’s grace and power, leaving a lasting impression with its detailed beauty.
Anushka Sharma in PK
Anushka's pixie cut in PK was bold and refreshing. A significant shift from the usual Bollywood styles, it captured her character’s quirky and fearless nature, inspiring many women to embrace short hair with confidence.
Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino
Sara rocked a tousled, effortlessly chic look in Metro In Dino. With soft waves and a natural texture, her hairstyle reflected the spirit of a modern urban woman balancing love and life. It was laid-back yet stylish, perfectly in sync with her character.
Priyanka Chopra in Anjaana Anjaani
Priyanka’s fringed, layered waves in Anjaana Anjaani became a fashion statement. The boho-inspired look added a free-spirited, adventurous edge to her character, making the hairstyle instantly iconic and widely emulated.