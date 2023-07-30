'OMG 2' to 'Heart of Stone': Exciting new OTT and Theatre releases this August

We get to see Alia Bhatt with Gal Gadot in a brand new avatar in the Netflix film 'Heart of Stone', Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi are joining hands with Paresh Rawal in the second installment of 'OMG', and many other heartwarming web series and films are seeing their release this July on OTT and in theatres.

This August 2023 will see the release of some exciting movies, both in theatres and OTT, including Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer ‘OMG 2’, Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2', Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Heart on Stone' and much more.

Here are some of the theatre releases in August you must watch:

OMG 2

'OMG 2' is an Indian satirical Hindi language comedy-drama film, a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! It features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar. Directed by Amit Rai, the movie is set to release on August 11.

Panch Kriti Five Elements

The film portrays themes of overcoming challenges while highlighting significant social movements such as environmental conservation, girl child education, gender parity and empowerment, spirituality, and the enduring Indian value of eternal love. It is set to release in theatres on August 4.

Gadar 2

Amidst the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, it is a tale of love, resilience, and bravery centered around India's cherished family - Tara, Sakeena, and Jeete. Two decades have passed since their previous journey, and now destiny calls upon Tara Singh once more to defend not only his family's honor but also the pride of the nation. Releasing on August 11 in theatres.

Dream Girl 2

'Dream Girl 2' is an upcoming Indian Hindi comedy-drama, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. A spiritual sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 2019 hit 'Dream Girl', the film is set to deliver laughter and heartwarming moments, promising an entertaining cinematic experience for audiences.

Jailer

'Jailer' is an anticipated Indian Tamil-language action-comedy film, scripted and directed by Nelson, and produced by Kalanithi Maran from Sun Pictures. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Rajinikanth in the titular role, accompanied by Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa Menon, Yogibabu, and Vinayakan. Expectations are high for this star-studded flick. The film releases in theatres on August 14.

Here are some of the August 2023 OTT releases:

Heart of Stone

Starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a formidable intelligence operative, finds herself in a pivotal role as the last line of defense for her powerful global peacekeeping organization. Tasked with safeguarding their most valuable and perilous asset, Rachel faces a high-stakes battle against formidable adversaries, determined to protect the delicate balance between peace and chaos. Coming to Netflix on August 4.

Red, White, & Royal Blue

'Red, White & Royal Blue' is an eagerly awaited American romantic comedy film, skillfully directed by Matthew Lopez, who collaborated on the screenplay with Ted Malawer. The movie draws its inspiration from Casey McQuiston's bestselling 2019 novel of the identical title. Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 11.

Heartstopper Season 2

In the throes of adolescence, Charlie and Nick, two teenagers, uncover an unexpected bond that transcends friendship and ventures into the realm of young love. Juggling the complexities of school and newfound emotions, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and the blossoming of a beautiful connection. Coming to Netflix on August 3.

