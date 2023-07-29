Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kris Jenner 'wanting' an engagement for daughter Kendall amid her ongoing 'dating' rumours?

    Kendall Jenner, rumoured to date singer Bad Bunny revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner, sent her a doll house with an engagement ring inside for Christmas. Does this mean that Kris Jenner wants an engagement for Kendall amid her dating rumours with Bad Bunny?

    Is Kris Jenner 'wanting' an engagement for daughter Kendall amid her ongoing 'dating' rumours? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    Kendall Jenner is currently grabbing headlines for her dating rumours with Bad Bunny. The rumoured couple got clicked together on numerous public outings. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. Amidst the dating rumours with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner mentioned how her mother, Kris Jenner, is ‘manifesting an engagement’ for her daughter. Just ask Kendall Jenner how involved Kris Jenner is in their lives. The supermodel recently discussed the Christmas present given to her by her mother, Kris Jenner, in recent episode of The Kardashians.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan continues to defame Bebika Dhurve, calls her 'Pig' on camera

    Jenner explained that she and her siblings received dollhouses filled with souvenirs of their personal interests. Hers incorporated references to her equestrian riding hobbies, such as tiny riding boots and apparel. Kendall claimed that her mother also sneaked a particular piece of jewellery into her bespoke dollhouse, signalling her daughter to get married soon.

    In the finale episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner revealed, "She put an engagement ring in mine because she thought it would manifest an engagement for me. So that tells you a lot about where my mother wants me to be in life."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

    It is not the first time Kris has expressed her concerns over the future of her daughter Kendall. During an episode of the second season of The Kardashians, which aired last year in 2022, the momager raised the possibility of the model having children. At one point, Kris Jenner told Kendall Jenner, "I was just thinking, maybe it is time to, you know, have a baby," to which the model elicited a shocking reaction.

    The supermodel told her mother, "You keep telling that you are not getting any younger, but guess what. It is my life. I am not sure I am ready yet." Kris added, "Are you sure that it is your life?" During a confessional, Kendall stated, "I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I am still having a good time on my own. I am fine with it for the time being."

    ALSO READ: 'Guns and Gulaabs': Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan's actioner Netflix series to drop on THIS date

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ariana Grande caught being cosy with Ethan Slater on 30th birthday getaway vma

    Ariana Grande caught being cosy with Ethan Slater on 30th birthday getaway

    Sanjay Dutt turns 63: Glance at the noted star's net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses vma

    Sanjay Dutt turns 63: Glance at the noted star's net worth, luxurious cars and lavish houses

    Happy Birthday Sanjau Dutt: Here are 5 films of the actor you must never miss ADC EIA

    Happy Birthday Sanjau Dutt: Here are 5 films of the actor you must never miss

    Selena Gomez looks simply beautiful in all-black as she takes selfie; DEETS here ADC

    Selena Gomez looks simply beautiful in all-black as she takes selfie; DEETS here

    'Harry Potter' to 'Sherlock Holmes': 7 timeless Book Series that have enchanted readers for generations MSW EAI

    'Harry Potter' to 'Sherlock Holmes': 7 timeless Book Series that have enchanted readers for generations

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Australia edges ahead on Day 2 of 5th Test at Kennington Oval osf

    Ashes 2023: Australia edges ahead on Day 2 of 5th Test at Kennington Oval

    ISRO PSLV-C56 launch: Things to know about DS-SAR and its 6 co-passengers

    ISRO PSLV-C56 launch: Meet DS-SAR and its six co-passengers

    BJP inducts Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Radhamohan Agrawal as general secretaries; see full list AJR

    BJP appoints Congress turncoat Anil Antony, AMU Ex-Vice-Chancellor as Vice Presidents; check full list

    Rescue operation: Indian Navy safely brings back 36 stranded Tamil Nadu fishermen AJR

    Rescue operation: Indian Navy safely brings back 36 stranded Tamil Nadu fishermen

    Ariana Grande caught being cosy with Ethan Slater on 30th birthday getaway vma

    Ariana Grande caught being cosy with Ethan Slater on 30th birthday getaway

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon