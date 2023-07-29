Is Kris Jenner 'wanting' an engagement for daughter Kendall amid her ongoing 'dating' rumours?

Kendall Jenner, rumoured to date singer Bad Bunny revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner, sent her a doll house with an engagement ring inside for Christmas. Does this mean that Kris Jenner wants an engagement for Kendall amid her dating rumours with Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner is currently grabbing headlines for her dating rumours with Bad Bunny. The rumoured couple got clicked together on numerous public outings. However, they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. Amidst the dating rumours with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner mentioned how her mother, Kris Jenner, is ‘manifesting an engagement’ for her daughter. Just ask Kendall Jenner how involved Kris Jenner is in their lives. The supermodel recently discussed the Christmas present given to her by her mother, Kris Jenner, in recent episode of The Kardashians.

Jenner explained that she and her siblings received dollhouses filled with souvenirs of their personal interests. Hers incorporated references to her equestrian riding hobbies, such as tiny riding boots and apparel. Kendall claimed that her mother also sneaked a particular piece of jewellery into her bespoke dollhouse, signalling her daughter to get married soon.

In the finale episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner revealed, "She put an engagement ring in mine because she thought it would manifest an engagement for me. So that tells you a lot about where my mother wants me to be in life."

It is not the first time Kris has expressed her concerns over the future of her daughter Kendall. During an episode of the second season of The Kardashians, which aired last year in 2022, the momager raised the possibility of the model having children. At one point, Kris Jenner told Kendall Jenner, "I was just thinking, maybe it is time to, you know, have a baby," to which the model elicited a shocking reaction.

The supermodel told her mother, "You keep telling that you are not getting any younger, but guess what. It is my life. I am not sure I am ready yet." Kris added, "Are you sure that it is your life?" During a confessional, Kendall stated, "I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I am still having a good time on my own. I am fine with it for the time being."

