Cardi B fan throws drink at her, singer retaliatez by throwing mic; WATCH viral video

    Cardi B loses her cool at a concert when a fan throws a drink at her. The rapper retaliates by hitting the fan with her mic, stirring controversy. Many fans come to support her online. - By Mahasweta Sakar

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Cardi B lost her cool when a fan threw a drink at her during an outdoor performance. Despite the disrespectful act, the rapper continued her fiery performance until the incident. In a viral video, Cardi can be seen retaliating by flinging her microphone at the fan in response to the shocking behavior. The incident has sparked discussions on social media, with many supporting Cardi's reaction while condemning the fan's inappropriate action. Such incidents highlight the need for respect and appreciation for artists during live performances.

    Cardi B was visibly upset after a fan threw a drink at her during her performance. She yelled at the concert-goer while her team intervened to remove the attendee from the crowd. Many social media users are supporting Cardi for her reaction, particularly in light of recent incidents where artists have been injured by such behavior. The incidents involving Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles highlight the need for concert-goers to respect artists' boundaries and ensure a safe environment for everyone during live shows.

    One Twitter user wrote, "she did what needed to be done ! people need to stop throwing stuff at performers !"

    Another comment read, “Why come to the concert (probably spent money to go) to throw some shit at the artist? That’s just weird.” Another social media user wrote, “People need to stop throwing things at artists. 😐 it’s actually gotten out of control - like they aren’t human in your eyes.” Another user commented, “I dont blame cardi b these concerts now how they use to be these concert goers have no respect for anyone especially no respect for the artist throwing stuff at them so good for cardi for doing that if you treat be with disrespect you get disrespected back period.”

    Cardi B faced headlines due to her public feud with husband Offset over cheating accusations. The couple released a new song called "Jealousy" in response to the claims. Some critics accused the rapper of staging the fight to promote their song. The incident sparked debates and discussions among fans and media alike. Addressing the rumours on Instagram, Cardi said, “It wasn’t no STUNT. Tasha K (YouTuber) made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy a-s hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it.”

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
