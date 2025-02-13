"Not good for cinema": Antony Perumbavoor slams Suresh Kumar's comments on Empuraan, Malayalam film industry

In a recent turn of events, producer Antony Perumbavoor has strongly responded to senior producer and actor Suresh Kumar’s announcement regarding the producers’ strike set to begin on June 1, 2023. Perumbavoor, who is a prominent member of the Producers Association, expressed his concerns in a lengthy social media post, taking issue with several points raised by Suresh Kumar about the industry’s current situation.

Suresh Kumar had previously claimed that the strike decision was made collectively by various film organizations, stating that it would address issues within the Malayalam film industry. However, Perumbavoor, while respecting Kumar's right to voice his opinion, disagreed with his public stance, asserting that the strike would not benefit the industry and would instead harm workers and families reliant on the film sector. He also questioned the legitimacy of Kumar’s claims, pointing out that the producer had failed to clarify who authorized his actions and what their true motives were.

Antony Perumbavoor expressed concern that the strike would disrupt the Malayalam film industry, which has been experiencing significant success in recent years, including films breaking box office records. He criticized Suresh Kumar for what he described as a lack of clarity and transparency in announcing the strike, stating that such a decision should involve open discussion and consensus. Perumbavoor also took issue with the way Kumar criticized the newer generation of filmmakers, suggesting that it reflected the interests of a select few within the industry.

Antony also spoke about Suresh's claims around the “100 crore club” and the success of films at the box office. Suresh Kumar had reportedly mocked Malayalam films that reached this milestone, claiming that such success was exaggerated. Antony Perumbavoor, in his response, defended the achievements of the industry, stating that the box office success of Malayalam films should be celebrated. He explained that films reaching the “100 crore club” are based on gross collections, including all revenue streams, and are a mark of success that should be respected, regardless of the producer’s net profit.

Antony further questioned Kumar's statements regarding films entering the 100 crore club, pointing out the contradiction within Kumar’s own organization, where such milestones are celebrated. Antony Perumbavoor emphasized that the success of Malayalam cinema in recent years should be seen as a positive development, on par with the larger industries in India.

He also said that Suresh Kumar's words took a personal turn when he publicly discussed the budget of Empuraan, a highly anticipated film produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, which Antony Perumbavoor heads. Perumbavoor expressed confusion and frustration over Kumar's comments, stating that it was inappropriate to publicly discuss the budget of a film that is still in post-production. He added that he had never disclosed his films’ budgets or business dealings in public, and questioned the motivations behind Kumar’s remarks.

He said that Empuraan is a multi-lingual project with ambitions for pan-Indian success, similar to the success of KGF in Kannada cinema. Perumbavoor defended the film, highlighting the hard work and dedication of the director, crew, and actors, including Lal sir, who have been working on the project for over two years. He expressed disappointment that, instead of supporting the project, the Producers Association was questioning its intentions.

Antony Perumbavoor also responded to Suresh Kumar's criticism of the Malayalam film industry, particularly his remarks about January’s box office performance. While acknowledging that the industry experiences ups and downs, Perumbavoor stated that criticizing the industry based on a single month’s figures was both unhealthy and immature. He reminded Kumar and others that cinema is an unpredictable business, and setbacks are part of the natural cycle.

He stressed that the focus should be on addressing these challenges with maturity, rather than resorting to blanket criticisms that may harm the industry’s reputation.

Finally, Perumbavoor pointed out that the decision to shut down theaters or halt films should not be made unilaterally by an individual but must involve the collective input of all relevant stakeholders in the industry. He urged Suresh Kumar to clarify his statements, suggesting that any decisions or announcements regarding the strike must be backed by legitimate organizational consensus. Perumbavoor called on the Producers Association, led by Antony Joseph, to take appropriate action to address the confusion and ensure that the industry's interests are prioritized.

