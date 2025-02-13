THIS Kannada film made on 16 Crore budget, earned whopping 300 crore at box office; Read on

This Kannada cinema exceeded expectations, filmed in a beautiful location, and showcased traditional practices.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

This Kannada film captivated the entire nation. Released three years ago, it was dubbed in almost every Indian language.

 

article_image2

People queued for tickets. Made on a 16 crore budget, it earned 300 crore. It remains a popular choice on TV.

article_image3

Kantara Prequel Set

The sequel is being filmed with a 500 crore investment by Hombale Films. Every character resonated with the audience.

article_image4

We're talking about Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Released in 2022, it was unexpectedly successful. Every song from this rural story was a super hit.

article_image5

Rishab Shetty in Kantara

Kantara was filmed on a Kadambara period set. Kantara Chapter 1 releases on October 2nd this year. Anticipation is high after the first part's success.

