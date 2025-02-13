THIS Kannada film made on 16 Crore budget, earned whopping 300 crore at box office; Read on

This Kannada cinema exceeded expectations, filmed in a beautiful location, and showcased traditional practices.

This Kannada film captivated the entire nation. Released three years ago, it was dubbed in almost every Indian language.

People queued for tickets. Made on a 16 crore budget, it earned 300 crore. It remains a popular choice on TV.

Kantara Prequel Set

The sequel is being filmed with a 500 crore investment by Hombale Films. Every character resonated with the audience.

We're talking about Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Released in 2022, it was unexpectedly successful. Every song from this rural story was a super hit.

Rishab Shetty in Kantara

Kantara was filmed on a Kadambara period set. Kantara Chapter 1 releases on October 2nd this year. Anticipation is high after the first part's success.

