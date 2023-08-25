Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Lijomol Jose deserves the Best Actress award for Jai Bhim’: Netizens respond to national awards

    Netizens express their disagreement with the 69th National Film Awards since Lijomol Jose was to be the best actress according to them. Her performance in Suriya starrer ‘Jai Bhim’ was critically acclaimed.    --by Leona Merlin Antony
     

    'Lijomol Jose deserves the Best Actress award for Jai Bhim': Netizens respond to national awards LMA
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    The 69th National Film Awards were announced yesterday on 24th August. The Best Actress Award under the Feature Film category was shared between Alia Bhatt (Film: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’) and Kriti Sanon (Film: ‘Mimi’). The Best Actor Award was received by Allu Arjun for his performance in ‘Pushpa’. 

    Now, netizens are now discussing how Lijomol Jose deserved the Best Actress Award for her performance in the movie ‘Jai Bhim’. The movie is about a woman fighting for justice when her husband gets framed for theft. She seeks the help of a human rights lawyer for this. Suriya played the role of the lawyer. For their performance, Suriya and Lijomol Jose received good critical acclaim. This is what made the netizens agitated. 

    Lijomol was expected to receive the Best Actress Award according to the analytics that was going on. Netizens are wondering why the jury did not even consider Lijomol Jose’s performance or the ‘Jai Bhim’ movie for the awards. Many posts, stories and statements have been going viral on social media regarding this just after the awards were announced. 

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Kerala receives 7 awards in total under Feature, Non-Feature category

    Apart from this, Indrans received special mention for his performance in ‘Home’ and the same movie was given the Best Feature Film award under the Malayalam language category. ‘RRR’ movie bagged many awards including Best Choreography, Music Direction, Visual Effects and Stunts. ‘Nayattu’ received the best screenplay award which was by Shahi Kabir. ‘Meppadiyan’ was the Best Debut film of a director. The movie was by Vishnu Mohan. The award for best audiography was received by Malayalam movie ‘Chavittu’. ‘Kandittu’ by Adithi Krishnadas was the best animation film. 

    Many discussions have been going on about the awards that were announced. People have mixed feelings regarding most of the awards received by film and actors. 

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: ‘Home’ receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category
     

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

     'Chaaver': Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media LMA

    ‘Chaaver’: Character look poster of Arjun Ashok as Arun released on his birthday on social media

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport ADC

    Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness freak? Check out how she flaunts perfect side plank at airport

    Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours? vma

    Has Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti sparked their 'dating' rumours?

    "My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair"; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story LMA

    “My wife came into life after my unsuccessful love affair”; Antony Varghese Pepe about his love story

    Imran Khan talks about 'reshaping' his relationship with films; comeback with Abbas Tyrewala for OTT thriller ATG

    Imran Khan talks about 'reshaping' his relationship with films; comeback with Abbas Tyrewala for OTT thriller

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in jaw-dropping thongs, attires vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in jaw-dropping thongs, attires

    WhatsApp update Here is how you can send HD videos to your contacts gcw

    WhatsApp update: Here's how you can send HD videos to your contacts

    Chia to Almonds: 8 sources of Calcium for Women ATG

    Chia to Almonds: 8 sources of Calcium for Women

    Cricket ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Ticket sale dates announced; All you need to know osf

    ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Ticket sale dates announced; All you need to know

    Neeraj Chopra in World Championships finals; his Javelin strikes 88.7 m mark

    Neeraj Chopra in World Championships finals; his Javelin strikes 88.77m mark

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon