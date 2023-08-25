‘Lijomol Jose deserves the Best Actress award for Jai Bhim’: Netizens respond to national awards

Netizens express their disagreement with the 69th National Film Awards since Lijomol Jose was to be the best actress according to them. Her performance in Suriya starrer ‘Jai Bhim’ was critically acclaimed. --by Leona Merlin Antony

The 69th National Film Awards were announced yesterday on 24th August. The Best Actress Award under the Feature Film category was shared between Alia Bhatt (Film: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’) and Kriti Sanon (Film: ‘Mimi’). The Best Actor Award was received by Allu Arjun for his performance in ‘Pushpa’.

Now, netizens are now discussing how Lijomol Jose deserved the Best Actress Award for her performance in the movie ‘Jai Bhim’. The movie is about a woman fighting for justice when her husband gets framed for theft. She seeks the help of a human rights lawyer for this. Suriya played the role of the lawyer. For their performance, Suriya and Lijomol Jose received good critical acclaim. This is what made the netizens agitated.

Lijomol was expected to receive the Best Actress Award according to the analytics that was going on. Netizens are wondering why the jury did not even consider Lijomol Jose’s performance or the ‘Jai Bhim’ movie for the awards. Many posts, stories and statements have been going viral on social media regarding this just after the awards were announced.

Apart from this, Indrans received special mention for his performance in ‘Home’ and the same movie was given the Best Feature Film award under the Malayalam language category. ‘RRR’ movie bagged many awards including Best Choreography, Music Direction, Visual Effects and Stunts. ‘Nayattu’ received the best screenplay award which was by Shahi Kabir. ‘Meppadiyan’ was the Best Debut film of a director. The movie was by Vishnu Mohan. The award for best audiography was received by Malayalam movie ‘Chavittu’. ‘Kandittu’ by Adithi Krishnadas was the best animation film.

Many discussions have been going on about the awards that were announced. People have mixed feelings regarding most of the awards received by film and actors.

