    'Koffee With Karan 8': Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was a strict boyfriend, put THIS restriction on her

    On the show, Neetu Kapoor recalled having a strict mother and boyfriend Rishi Kapoor who put restrictions on her.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    The upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8' will feature Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman where the two will take the viewers back in the 70s'. While on the show, Neetu Kapoor revealed a shocking truth about her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor where she reminisced about her relationship with him. Neetu said that Rishi was a strict boyfriend who would not let her party hard. She recalls having late-night parties with Yash Chopra while shooting. However, she never partied heavily because Rishi would impose boundaries.

    Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's restrictions on her

    "We had a great time, especially with Yashji (Chopra). We'd spend the night partying, playing antakshari and idiotic charades. So, that was one picnic. That was extremely, incredibly fun. But I had Rishi Kapoor as a boyfriend. So I never really partied. Because he was continually saying, 'yeh nahi karna, woh nahi karna, ghar aajao'. So, I never saw the crazy side of partying back then. I was committed, and I had a very strict mother and boyfriend. So I felt divided between both of them," she explained.

    Neetu and Rishi's relationship

    Neetu and Rishi dated for some time before getting engaged on April 13, 1979. They finally tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Neetu stopped acting after her wedding. The couple had two children, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor, which caused Neetu to take a break from acting.

    Rishi Kapoor's death

    Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia and treated for two years. He was receiving therapy in New York, with Neetu and Ranbir by his side. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's now-wife, would also pay them frequent visits. The trio returned to India in 2019, but Rishi was transported to a Mumbai hospital in April 2020, where he passed away.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
