Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court

    Latha Rajnikanth secures bail from Karnataka High Court in 'Kochadaiyaan' film loan controversy. Alleged discrepancies in loan repayment lead to legal action; certain charges dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Supreme Court allows further investigation under Section 463. Failure to appear in court by January 6 could prompt an arrest warrant.

    'Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    Actress Latha Rajnikanth, wife of the renowned actor Rajinikanth, secured bail from the Karnataka High Court in connection to the 'Kochadaiiyaan' film controversy. The case, rooted in alleged discrepancies regarding loan repayment and forged documents, has spanned over eight years and recently culminated in a legal saga leading to bail for Latha Rajnikanth.

    The case unfolded when Media One Entertainment's Murali, the producer of the film 'Kochadaiiyaan,' reportedly borrowed a substantial sum, around Rs 6.2 crore, from Ad Bureau's Abhir Chand for the film's production. Following the film's release and resultant financial losses, Murali encountered difficulties in repaying the borrowed amount, prompting Ad Bureau to take legal action.

    Allegations surfaced against Latha Rajnikanth for her purported involvement in the loan agreement's signing. Ad Bureau, represented by Abhir Chand, filed a case in the Bengaluru High Court in 2015, seeking the return of the borrowed sum attributed to Murali's failure to repay the loan.

    The legal journey saw a recent development where the police filed a charge sheet against Latha Rajnikanth under Sections 196, 199, 420, and 463 after investigating the case. Subsequently, Latha Rajnikanth moved to quash the charges in the Karnataka High Court, leading to the dismissal of certain sections due to insufficient evidence.

    However, the court decided to proceed with the case under Section 463. Seeking further relief, Latha Rajnikanth appealed to the Supreme Court for the dismissal of the remaining charge. In response, the Supreme Court granted permission for the Bengaluru court to continue the investigation concerning the alleged fraud.

    As the legal proceedings ensued, Latha Rajnikanth was scheduled to appear before the Bengaluru Additional Metropolitan Magistrate's Court before January 6, failing which an arrest warrant was to be issued.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act RKK

    Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan teases Ishan Kishan for being clueless about his 'Lakshya' role RKK

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan teases Ishan Kishan for being clueless about his 'Lakshya' role

    Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend ATG

    'Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend

    Christmas 2023: Aadar Jain shares first photos of Kapoor holiday lunch; attends with girlfriend Alekha Advani ATG

    Christmas 2023: Aadar Jain shares first photos of Kapoor holiday lunch; attends with girlfriend Alekha Advani

    'Merry Christmas' tittle song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song RKK

    'Merry Christmas' title song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song

    Recent Stories

    Cricket BCCI unlikely to allow Chinese brands for IPL 2024 title sponsorship: Report osf

    BCCI unlikely to allow Chinese brands for IPL 2024 title sponsorship: Report

    Vivo X100 series India launch date CONFIRMED Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo X100 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

    How to use fenugreek seeds and curd for hair growth and dandruff rkn

    How to use fenugreek seeds and curd for hair growth and dandruff

    BREAKING PM Modi becomes first world leader to hit 20 million subscribers on YouTube snt

    BREAKING: PM Modi becomes first world leader to hit 20 million subscribers on YouTube

    Thailand to Bali-7 cheapest countries to visit this New Year RBA EAI

    Thailand to Bali-7 cheapest countries to visit this New Year

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon