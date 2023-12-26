‘Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court

Latha Rajnikanth secures bail from Karnataka High Court in 'Kochadaiyaan' film loan controversy. Alleged discrepancies in loan repayment lead to legal action; certain charges dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Supreme Court allows further investigation under Section 463. Failure to appear in court by January 6 could prompt an arrest warrant.

Actress Latha Rajnikanth, wife of the renowned actor Rajinikanth, secured bail from the Karnataka High Court in connection to the 'Kochadaiiyaan' film controversy. The case, rooted in alleged discrepancies regarding loan repayment and forged documents, has spanned over eight years and recently culminated in a legal saga leading to bail for Latha Rajnikanth.

The case unfolded when Media One Entertainment's Murali, the producer of the film 'Kochadaiiyaan,' reportedly borrowed a substantial sum, around Rs 6.2 crore, from Ad Bureau's Abhir Chand for the film's production. Following the film's release and resultant financial losses, Murali encountered difficulties in repaying the borrowed amount, prompting Ad Bureau to take legal action.

Allegations surfaced against Latha Rajnikanth for her purported involvement in the loan agreement's signing. Ad Bureau, represented by Abhir Chand, filed a case in the Bengaluru High Court in 2015, seeking the return of the borrowed sum attributed to Murali's failure to repay the loan.

The legal journey saw a recent development where the police filed a charge sheet against Latha Rajnikanth under Sections 196, 199, 420, and 463 after investigating the case. Subsequently, Latha Rajnikanth moved to quash the charges in the Karnataka High Court, leading to the dismissal of certain sections due to insufficient evidence.

However, the court decided to proceed with the case under Section 463. Seeking further relief, Latha Rajnikanth appealed to the Supreme Court for the dismissal of the remaining charge. In response, the Supreme Court granted permission for the Bengaluru court to continue the investigation concerning the alleged fraud.

As the legal proceedings ensued, Latha Rajnikanth was scheduled to appear before the Bengaluru Additional Metropolitan Magistrate's Court before January 6, failing which an arrest warrant was to be issued.