Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan

    On the recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', the cast of the film 'The Archies' was on Amitabh Bachchan's show and the host asked a question related to Shah Rukh Khan which Suhana Khan did not know and this stunned everyone.

    'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan couldn't answer THIS question about Shah Rukh Khan RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan just made her acting debut in 'The Archies' along with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Mendd. The film was released on Netflix earlier this month and is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Recently, the cast of the film was on Amitabh Bachchan's show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and the host asked a question related to Shah Rukh Khan which Suhana did not know and this stunned everyone.

    The question

    Question- Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honors? 
    Options- (A) Padma Shri, (B) Legion of Honour, (C), L’Etoile d’Or and (D) Volpi Cup.

    Suhana's response

    Suhana quickly answered, “(A) Padma Shri”. This left both Amitabh and Vedang in shock and Vedang said, “How could you get that wrong?”

    Volpi Cup was the correct response to the question. In 2005, the Government of India bestowed the Padma Shri award to Shah Rukh Khan.

    Also Read: Shreyas Talpade health update: Wife Deepti issues statement, actor to discharge in few days

    Amithabh's response

    Amitabh Bachchan quipped in Hindi that, the daughter does not know what the father has got. Father has sent her only by telling her that the person sitting in front of her has played the role of his father; and that I should ask his daughter easy questions. Now, that I have asked her an easy question, she still doesn’t not know the answer.”

    Amitabh had earlier in the episode questioned Suhana if SRK had given her any advice before she came on the quiz show. She said that he asked her to remind you that you have played his father onscreen and hence ask easy questions.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know SHG

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    The Freelancer The Conclusion LEAKED Mohit Raina Anupam Kher thriller out on Tamilrockers Telegram and other sites RBA

    The Freelancer–The Conclusion LEAKED: Mohit Raina, Anupam's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

    Prateik Babbar opens up on losing 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to Farhan Akhtar; Here's what he said ATG

    Prateik Babbar opens up on losing 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to Farhan Akhtar; Here's what he said

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan to enter as wild card? Here's what we know RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan to enter as wild card? Here's what we know

    We struggled to understand each other,' says Prateik Babbar on his divorce with Sanya Sagar SHG

    'We struggled to understand each other,' says Prateik Babbar on his divorce with Sanya Sagar

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Kumki elephants brought to catch man-eating tiger in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Kumki elephants brought to catch man-eating tiger in Wayanad

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know SHG

    Gauri Khan has a 'special' rule for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    Indian Railways to purchase new trains worth Rs 1 lakh crore here is how it will benefit you gcw

    Indian Railways to purchase new trains worth Rs 1 lakh crore; Here’s how it will benefit you

    Dubai Shopping Festival Fireworks Nights to begin on Dec 15; Check when and where to witness pyro display anr

    Dubai Shopping Festival Fireworks Nights to begin today; Check when and where to witness pyro display

    The Freelancer The Conclusion LEAKED Mohit Raina Anupam Kher thriller out on Tamilrockers Telegram and other sites RBA

    The Freelancer–The Conclusion LEAKED: Mohit Raina, Anupam's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon