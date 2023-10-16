Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy

    Talking about the Ganapath trailer, Tiger Shroff will wow his fans and audiences with a nuanced and spectacular performance in dual roles, Guddu and Ganpath. Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the film. A video has gone VIRAL on Reddit in which Tiger Shroff is opening up on his 'farting' controversy with co-star Kriti Sanon and fans have mocked him for the same.

    'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff has been getting a lot of praise and accolades for his upcoming film Ganapath. The trailer was unveiled and released recently. Cinema lovers and Tiger Shroff fans are loving it. Well, even the first song has been released. The action thriller also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. However, Tiger recently grabbed attention after an old video went viral. In the video, he caught himself in an embarrassing moment. Now, he has finally talked about and addressed the incident, shedding light on the comical incident with Kriti Sanon, which elicited funny reactions from fans and netizens on Reddit.

    ALSO READ: Will Smith finally speaks up on explosive memoir of wife Jada Pinkett; labels it 'emotional blindness'

    In the video, we can see Tiger and Shraddha enjoying a fun activity during an interview. And then he suddenly sat on a horn. A strange type of sound came out. The sound was like he farted. The video garnered a lot of attention from netizens. He got incessantly trolled for the same. Finally, Reddit has shared a video in which Tiger is seen clarification about the same incident to Kriti. 

    He says, "Alisha boli Shraddha ke samne toh paad diya. Arre nahi paada yaar. I said I did not fart. You know. There is some game where you sit on a horn. Toh main kuch jeet ke baith gaya uspe aur aise paad ka awaaz aya.” Then Kriti asked him, “U did?” On this, Tiger replied, "Itna loud nahi." Kriti was seen laughing and said, "Thoda silent tha?." Then Tiger said, "Jab main paadta hu toh itna obvious nai karta hu".

    Tiger Shroff clarified about his fart controversy.
    byu/Capable-Ad8558 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    A fan said, "Real Tiger be like: Gazzab bezatti hai yaar." Another one mocking Tiger shared, "Sharam karle Tiger. Kriti jaisi Haseena ke saath baat karna naseeb hota hai tujhe aur tu fart discuss kar raha hai. Jaggu dadda would not be proud of this." A third fan noted, "*Creating his own paadh." A fourth social media user taking potshots at Tiger revealed, "Bol isko acting seekhe. Gym ka half time toh isko acting school mein dena tha. Aur sabse badi baat, jyada protein shake piyega toh fart marega hi."

    ALSO READ: 'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boss Boss 17: Salman Khan's show has three houses, here's what each indicates RKK

    Boss Boss 17: Salman Khan's show has three houses, here's what each indicates

    Is Anushka Sharma embracing her baby bump in new video with Virat Kohli? Fans await confirmation SHG

    Is Anushka Sharma embracing her baby bump in new video with Virat Kohli? Fans await confirmation

    Will Smith finally speaks up on explosive memoir of wife Jada Pinkett; labels it 'emotional blindness' vma

    Will Smith finally speaks up on explosive memoir of wife Jada Pinkett; labels it 'emotional blindness'

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi vma

    'Tiger 3' trailer REACTION: Fans hail Salman Khan's 'powerful dialogue' and 'action' against Emraan Hashmi

    Captain America star Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista; Read details ATG

    Captain America star Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista; Read details

    Recent Stories

    Delicious Navratri recipe: Creamy Sabudana Kheer for fasting and festivities snt eai

    Delicious Navratri recipe: Creamy Sabudana Kheer for fasting and festivities

    Durga Puja 2023: Birth of Goddess to aid victory of Good over Evil ATG EAI

    Durga Puja 2023: Birth of Goddess to aid victory of Good over Evil

    Israel Hamas War Report: Revenge, resolve and resilience... everyone is a warrior in Israel VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Revenge, resolve and resilience... everyone is a warrior in Israel

    Sacred Sweets: Singhare Atta Halwa recipe for Navratri fasting snt eai

    Sacred Sweets: Singhare Atta Halwa recipe for Navratri fasting

    Boss Boss 17: Salman Khan's show has three houses, here's what each indicates RKK

    Boss Boss 17: Salman Khan's show has three houses, here's what each indicates

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon