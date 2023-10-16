'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy

Talking about the Ganapath trailer, Tiger Shroff will wow his fans and audiences with a nuanced and spectacular performance in dual roles, Guddu and Ganpath. Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the film. A video has gone VIRAL on Reddit in which Tiger Shroff is opening up on his 'farting' controversy with co-star Kriti Sanon and fans have mocked him for the same.

Tiger Shroff has been getting a lot of praise and accolades for his upcoming film Ganapath. The trailer was unveiled and released recently. Cinema lovers and Tiger Shroff fans are loving it. Well, even the first song has been released. The action thriller also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. However, Tiger recently grabbed attention after an old video went viral. In the video, he caught himself in an embarrassing moment. Now, he has finally talked about and addressed the incident, shedding light on the comical incident with Kriti Sanon, which elicited funny reactions from fans and netizens on Reddit.

In the video, we can see Tiger and Shraddha enjoying a fun activity during an interview. And then he suddenly sat on a horn. A strange type of sound came out. The sound was like he farted. The video garnered a lot of attention from netizens. He got incessantly trolled for the same. Finally, Reddit has shared a video in which Tiger is seen clarification about the same incident to Kriti.

He says, "Alisha boli Shraddha ke samne toh paad diya. Arre nahi paada yaar. I said I did not fart. You know. There is some game where you sit on a horn. Toh main kuch jeet ke baith gaya uspe aur aise paad ka awaaz aya.” Then Kriti asked him, “U did?” On this, Tiger replied, "Itna loud nahi." Kriti was seen laughing and said, "Thoda silent tha?." Then Tiger said, "Jab main paadta hu toh itna obvious nai karta hu".

A fan said, "Real Tiger be like: Gazzab bezatti hai yaar." Another one mocking Tiger shared, "Sharam karle Tiger. Kriti jaisi Haseena ke saath baat karna naseeb hota hai tujhe aur tu fart discuss kar raha hai. Jaggu dadda would not be proud of this." A third fan noted, "*Creating his own paadh." A fourth social media user taking potshots at Tiger revealed, "Bol isko acting seekhe. Gym ka half time toh isko acting school mein dena tha. Aur sabse badi baat, jyada protein shake piyega toh fart marega hi."

