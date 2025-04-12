Shilpa Shetty hints on Tara Sutaria dating Rapper Badsha post Aadar Jain's wedding; Deets inside

Read Full Gallery

Tara Sutaria and Badshah have sparked dating rumors after Shilpa Shetty's playful comments on Indian Idol 15. Fans are abuzz with speculation, wondering if this marks a new chapter in their personal lives.

Shilpa Shetty Sparks Dating Rumors

During a recent episode of Indian Idol 15, Shilpa Shetty teased rapper Badshah about his interaction with actress Tara Sutaria. Referring to him as someone who’s “seeing stars during the day,” Shilpa’s playful comments hinted at a possible connection between the two. The moment left Badshah blushing, fueling speculation among fans.

Tara Sutaria’s Past Relationship with Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria, who was previously in a steady relationship with Aadar Jain, ended things in late 2023. While the reasons for their breakup remain private, Aadar’s recent marriage to Alekha Advani has drawn attention. Fans are now curious about Tara’s personal life and whether she’s moved on with Badshah. ALSO READ: Was Aadar Jain’s relationship with Tara Sutaria just ‘Time-Pass’? Here’s what he said [WATCH]

Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

The viral clip from Indian Idol 15 has taken social media by storm, with fans speculating about Tara and Badshah’s rumored relationship. While some believe it’s just a lighthearted moment, others are intrigued by the possibility of a budding romance. Comments range from excitement to skepticism, with many calling it a “reality show gimmick.”

Reality or Just Friendly Banter?

Neither Tara Sutaria nor Badshah has addressed the rumors, leaving fans to wonder if there’s any truth to the speculation. For now, it seems like playful banter on a reality show has sparked a wave of curiosity. Whether it’s a genuine connection or just entertainment, the buzz around Tara and Badshah continues to grow. ALSO READ: 7 stunning saree designs inspired by Tara Sutaria

