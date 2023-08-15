Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2023: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and others wish fans

    The 77th Independence Day is getting celebrated today, August 15. Here's how celebs, including Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, and others, marked the day uniquely and wished their fans on social media. India completed 77 years of Independence today and to make it special, stars wished their fans as well.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    The country marks its 77th Independence Day today, August 15, with pomp and fervour. Today, we celebrate 76 years of freedom from the British Raj. Independence Day honours the struggles that won us our freedom from British rule, the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, the people who lost their lives to win Independence, and more. People commemorate the day by participating in cultural activities, attending flag-hoisting ceremonies, flying kites, wearing Tricolour-themed clothes, and more. Your favourite celebrities also post pictures and videos to mark the important day. Scroll through to see how celebrities are wishing Independence Day to fans.

    Kiara Advani marked Independence Day by sharing a video of herself with the BSF (Border Security Force). "Happy Independence Day, my fellow countrymen. While every year our hearts swell with pride on this day remembering all the brave hearts of India, this year my experience was personal and one that I will cherish forever," she captioned the clip.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    Malaika Arora wished her fans by sharing a picture of the Indian Tricolour on her Instagram stories with "77th" written on it.

    Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan specially celebrated the 77th Independence Day. The trio star in the upcoming Siddharth Anand film Fighter. To mark Independence Day, they released the teaser of Fighter and wished fans a "Happy Independence Day." The film will release on the eve of the 75th Republic Day (January 25, 2024).

    Raveena Tandon tweeted a picture of herself on Twitter with the caption, "[Prayer and heart emojis] Dil Hai Hindustani." The photo shows Raveena dressed in yellow ethnic attire, posing while saluting. The photo's backdrop is in Tricolour shades and features the text "Happy Independence Day."

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
