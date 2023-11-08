Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki': Here's what Shah Rukh Khan's film title mean

    'Dunki' is inspired by the phenomenon known as 'Donkey Flight,' which is used by people trying to cross borders illegally.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is all set to release his upcoming and first film with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film is titled 'Dunki' and it will take the audience on a funny journey through the lives of immigrants. The teaser was released on SRK's birthday and was named 'DUNKI DROP 1'. Now that the details are out, do you know what the film's title 'Dunki' means? We are here to tell you!

    'Dunki' meaning 

    Dunki is inspired by the phenomenon known as 'Donkey Flight,' which is used by people trying to cross borders illegally. A well-known route to the United Kingdom is referred to by many Indian immigrants as a 'donkey flight.' This term is derived from a Punjabi expression, and it refers to the act of hopping from one location to another, such as when aspiring immigrants seek for tourist visas in a European Union Schengen country.

    In terms of the film's title, King Khan said, "In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey." However, donkey is pronounced 'dunki' in some parts of India. The Punjabi's pronounce it (donkey) as dunki. It is a film directed by Mr Raju Hirani, one of our country's most brilliant directors. Abhijat Joshi, the author, is a brilliant writer."

    'Dunki' cast

    Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover all play important parts in Dunki. This is SRK's third film of 2023, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

