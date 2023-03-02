Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series

    SonyLIV has dropped the teaser for its upcoming Telugu original series, titled Bad Trip. The series promises a laughter and adrenaline-filled ride full of unexpected twists and turns.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    The fans' anticipation and excitement to watch freshly brewed original and compelling content in OTT space has only amplified manifolds nowadays. The renowned Indian streaming giant SONYLIV has ended anticipation by dropping a much-awaited teaser of the dark-comedy thriller Telugu series Bad Trip. 

    Before the series Bad Trip premieres digitally on March 10, here are five reasons fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy thriller series.

    1. Bad Trip is a dark comedy thriller. Bad Trip is a gritty and compelling dark-comedy thriller drama series where three strangers ultimately share a cab with a hitman on hire.

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series vma

    2. The main character, Ved, displays countless emotional layers in the teaser. We see how Ved quits his job in Bangalore as an IT employee to pursue his passion for becoming a writer. But post going to Hyderabad to convince his folks, his life drastically changes.

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series vma

    3. The characters in the teaser only aid in amplifying the mystery and intrigue element of the series. The series teaser has successfully piqued the curiosity of the audiences and fans. As seen in the teaser of Bad Trip, Ved books a shared cab from the railway station. In the cab, Ved also meets Abhi and Santosh - two people with different personalities.

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series vma

    4. The entire teaser has given a sneak peek at the mix of action, drama, comedy, thriller, adventure, and an adrenaline-filled journey awaiting the audiences and fans who can not wait much for its release.

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series vma

    5. The trip turns deliriously wacky when they get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get rich. The eight-episode series explores their strange situation as they take up the task with twists and turns they face in an attempt to become rich.

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series vma

    Bad Trip is a Telugu series produced by Mahi Illindra. Created, written & directed by Krishkan (Krishna Kanth Mamidala), the series features Ravi Varma, Archana Shastry, Giridhar, Chaitanya Krishna, Adrika Sharma, and Prachi Thaker, among others.

    Bad Trip series teaser is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
