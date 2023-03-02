Billi Billi song is out now; fans hail Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde chemistry looks 'smashing' in 'peppy' number

After a lot of waiting, the second song, titled Billi Billi from Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got released online by the makers.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The duo has teamed up for the first time in the film. Their fans are thrilled and excited to watch them on the big screen.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Venkatesh Daggubati in key and pivotal roles. Earlier today, the second awaited song, Billi Billi, was released online by makers ending fans' anticipation. In no time, Billi Billi has received accolades and loving responses from fans on social media and is also creating waves on the internet.

In the song, Salman and Pooja are flaunting their flawless Bhangra dance moves as they groove to the peppy beats. Salman and Pooja's new and fresh on-screen pairing and chemistry got lots of love from the netizens. The song also features Shehnaaz, Palak, Siddharth, and the star cast.

The celebratory and foot-tapping number has a quirky and unique hook step, which Salman and Pooja have nailed so smoothly to the T. This is the first time that Sukhbir has sung and composed a song for Salman. The dance number will surely take the chartbusters by storm. Fans have hailed Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde chemistry in the peppy dance track.

"After watching #BilliBilli, I have to say that this will become one of the songs played at every party. #SalmanKhan's new look is awesome, just like him. Also, Bhai & #PoojaHegde complimenting each other so beautifully. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan #BilliBilliSong," a fan said. "The #BilliBilliSong is the best thing about KISI KA BHAI KISI KI KAAN till now. It's peppy & toe-tapping. The set is colorful & picturisation is lavishly first rate. Salman Khan is looking smashing. It will be played at parties on loop this yr. #SalmanKhan," a fan added.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

