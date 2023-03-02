Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS J-Hope teases much-awaited solo single 'On the Street' with stunning retro pictures making ARMYs thrilled

    Recently, BTS rapper J-Hope shared a set of mesmerizing retro pictures from his upcoming solo single, On the Street. ARMYs and global fans can not get enough of it.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    BTS member J-Hope has started the process for his enlistment. But, before leaving, the rapper has made sure to keep a special gift ready for the ARMYs. He will release a solo album. His solo album is titled, On the Street. 

    Global pop star and BTS member J-Hope will release this album before leaving for mandatory military service. Recently, the singer shared a teaser from the upcoming solo. We can not get enough of it. As the song title describes, J-Hope took to the streets for the photoshoot. We could not help but notice the vintage touch his photos had.

    ALSO READ: Did you know Nora Fatehi once slapped co-star for misbehaving; know what happened NEXT

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

    Last week, BTS’ agency BigHit Music announced the news of J-Hope applying for military service. The agency also declared that J-Hope officially applied for termination of his military enlistment postponement.

    Their statement read, "Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

    Later, the agency also announced that J-Hope will release a new track which will drop at 2 pm (KST) on March 3. The agency informed that the upcoming song, On The Street, has enveloped and captured J-Hope's heartfelt feelings. The title name originates from his journey of street dancing, which led him to become an artist.

    The much-awaited first teaser of the song 'On the Street' is out now. Global pop star and BTS member J Hope has dropped the exciting first teaser of the solo single on his official Instagram handle. The teaser has made ARMYs really thrilled and excited for the entire song that comes out on March 3.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

    ALSO READ: Get ready for 'Rowdy Rakhi'; a movie about Rakhi Sawant's life where she will direct and play the lead role

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
