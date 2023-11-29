'Animal': Censor Board lists six changes ahead of film's release, asks to reduce intimate scenes

'Animal' was given an Adults Only (A) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was instructed to make a few changes.

The Censor Board has approved Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming flick 'Animal' but with a few adjustments. The film was given an Adults Only (A) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was instructed to make a few changes.

1. The length of intimate scenes be reduced.

2. Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.

3. Ranbir and Rashmika's characters' names could be Vijay and Zoya.

4. The Censor Board has requested that the filmmaker replace the Hindi word vastra with attire.

5. Mute the word 'Natak' and change the sub-titles to 'You change pads four times a month'.

6. Modified the word as 'Black'.

The post

'Animal' is the longest-duration film

The duration of the film 'Animal' is 3 hours and 23 minutes and in terms of length, the director stated, "The first cut of 'Animal' was 3 hours 45 or 46 minutes. I cut until 3:21 and I have seen the movie several times, and it's a good one. Ranbir is a fantastic performer who will not allow the audience to relax for a single moment. My task is complete when the producer is certain of recouping his investment with a profit."

About 'Animal'

'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is about a toxic relationship between a father and a son. Ranbir plays the traumatized, resentful son, while Anil plays the emotionally inaccessible father. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. Ranbir compared 'Animal' to Karan Johar's 'Khushi Kabhie Kabhi Gham' and called it the adult version of it.

'Animal' is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second film as a filmmaker, following Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh'. The action-thriller symbolizes Sandeep and Ranbir's debut collaboration and the film will be released in theaters on December 01.