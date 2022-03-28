Women's World Cup 2022: We are proud of you, says Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking exit

India crashed out of the Women's World Cup 2022 after suffering a shocking 3-wicket defeat against South Africa in a clash that went down to the wire at Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently playing at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, extended support to the women's team after Mithali Raj and Co. suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of South Africa in a do-or-die encounter at Christchurch on Sunday.

The Mithali Raj-led side had to win the match against the Proteas to secure a berth in the final four of the tournament. However, they failed to do so after South Africa won the game on the match's last ball to crush India's dream of winning their maiden World Cup title.

Also read: ICC Women's World Cup: "Girls have given it all" - Mithali after missed chance at semis

Taking to Twitter a day after India's defeat, batting icon Kohli congratulated Team India for their exceptional show at the World Cup 2022.

"Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win, but our women's team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all, and we are proud of you," the former Indian skipper said in his tweet.

Smriti Mandhana (71), Shafali Verma (53) and skipper Mithali Raj (68) struck half-centuries, setting the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven at the Hagley Oval.

Despite India's average bowling and fielding, the match lasted the full distance, with off-spinner Deepti Sharma needing to defend seven runs in the final over. However, Mignon du Preez's batting heroics powered South Africa to a memorable win over India in the final-ball thriller.

Also read: Women's World Cup 2022: Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit (WATCH)