Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's World Cup 2022: Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit (WATCH)

    India crashed out of the Women's World Cup 2022 after suffering a shocking 3-wicket defeat against South Africa in a clash that went down to the wire at Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday.

    Womens World Cup 2022: Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Christchurch, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    India crashed out of the Women's World Cup 2022 after suffering a shocking 3-wicket defeat against South Africa in a clash that went down to the wire at Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday. The Mithali Raj-led side had to win the match against the Proteas to secure a berth in the final four of the tournament. However, they failed to do so after South Africa won the game on the match's last ball to crush India's dream of winning their maiden World Cup title.

    Even as several Indians expressed heartbreak over this defeat, one team that benefitted from India's shocking exit was West Indies. The Windies, who finished the league stage with seven points from as many games, could only advance to the next round if India or England lose their final league matches.

    While England eves beat Bangladesh by 100 runs in Wellington earlier in the day, the West Indies' fate depended entirely on the India vs South Africa result. 

    Smriti Mandhana (71), Shafali Verma (53) and skipper Mithali Raj (68) struck half-centuries, setting the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven at the Hagley Oval. Despite India's average bowling and fielding, the match lasted the full distance, with off-spinner Deepti Sharma needing to defend seven runs in the final over. And South Africa chased 275 successfully, sparking celebration among West Indies players.

    Also read: ICC Women's World Cup: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken

    In the video posted by the West Indies cricket team's official Twitter handle, the players were nervous at the footage's start. As soon as South African batter Mignon du Preez scored the winning run, the players celebrated. The players were seen shouting, dancing, and hugging each other with excitement.

    The West Indies, who finished fourth in the league table, will face Australia in the first semi-final on Wednesday at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Australia is the only unbeaten team in the tournament and finished the league stage with 14 points from seven matches.

    On Thursday, South Africa will take on third-placed England in the other last-four clash at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The final is scheduled to take place in Christchurch on Sunday.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie snt

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB fans as 12TH Man Army-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as '12TH Man Army'

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Was KKR in tension while CSKs MS Dhoni was batting? Shreyas Iyer responds-ayh

    IPL 2022: Was KKR in tension while CSK's Dhoni was batting? Shreyas responds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj notches another world record with 50 against South Africa-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: Mithali notches another world record with 50 against South Africa

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie snt

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB fans as 12TH Man Army-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as '12TH Man Army'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Lakshmi Priya to Suchithra Nair, know contestants' full list here RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Lakshmi Priya to Suchithra Nair, know contestants' full list here

    football Man United's trophyless season to cost Ronaldo 5 million pounds worth of bonuses snt

    Man United's trophyless season to cost Ronaldo 5 million pounds worth of bonuses

    Mann Ki Baat: India taking massive steps towards economic progress, says PM Modi-dnm

    Mann Ki Baat: India taking massive steps towards economic progress, says PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon