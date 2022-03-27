Women's World Cup 2022: Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit (WATCH)

India crashed out of the Women's World Cup 2022 after suffering a shocking 3-wicket defeat against South Africa in a clash that went down to the wire at Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday.

India crashed out of the Women's World Cup 2022 after suffering a shocking 3-wicket defeat against South Africa in a clash that went down to the wire at Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday. The Mithali Raj-led side had to win the match against the Proteas to secure a berth in the final four of the tournament. However, they failed to do so after South Africa won the game on the match's last ball to crush India's dream of winning their maiden World Cup title.

Even as several Indians expressed heartbreak over this defeat, one team that benefitted from India's shocking exit was West Indies. The Windies, who finished the league stage with seven points from as many games, could only advance to the next round if India or England lose their final league matches.

While England eves beat Bangladesh by 100 runs in Wellington earlier in the day, the West Indies' fate depended entirely on the India vs South Africa result.

Smriti Mandhana (71), Shafali Verma (53) and skipper Mithali Raj (68) struck half-centuries, setting the platform for India to reach a competitive 274 for seven at the Hagley Oval. Despite India's average bowling and fielding, the match lasted the full distance, with off-spinner Deepti Sharma needing to defend seven runs in the final over. And South Africa chased 275 successfully, sparking celebration among West Indies players.

Also read: ICC Women's World Cup: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken

In the video posted by the West Indies cricket team's official Twitter handle, the players were nervous at the footage's start. As soon as South African batter Mignon du Preez scored the winning run, the players celebrated. The players were seen shouting, dancing, and hugging each other with excitement.

The West Indies, who finished fourth in the league table, will face Australia in the first semi-final on Wednesday at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Australia is the only unbeaten team in the tournament and finished the league stage with 14 points from seven matches.

On Thursday, South Africa will take on third-placed England in the other last-four clash at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The final is scheduled to take place in Christchurch on Sunday.