Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's World Cup: "Girls have given it all" - Mithali after missed chance at semis

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    India missed out on sealing a spot in the semis of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, losing to South Africa. However, skipper Mithali Raj feels that the girls gave their best.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was another heartbreak for India as it failed to qualify for the semis in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. On Saturday, India lost its final league stage game to South Africa by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. However, skipper Mithali Raj is convinced by the efforts put in by her girls.

    Image credit: Getty

    Batting first, India posted a convincing total of 274/7, thanks to 50-plus scores from Smriti Mandhana (71), Shafali Verma (53) and Mithali (68). However, South Africa chased it down in the final ball, thanks to Laura Wolvaardt (80) and Mignon du Preez (52*), while a penultimate no-ball from spinner Dipti Sharma crashed India's chances.

    ALSO READ: Women's World Cup 2022 - Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit

    Mithali Raj

    After the loss, Mithali stated, "I think the girls have given it all knowing the importance of today's game. It was a good game from both sides, good for the sport, but ended our campaign. But, I'm very proud of our comeback into the tournament after a few losses. Our bowlers have been outstanding apart from a couple of games. I felt the score was a good total, coming from the fact that we have defended similar scores in the past."

    Image credit: Getty

    "Jhulan's experience would have added a lot, but it was a good opportunity for the other bowlers. Everything does come to an end, it will take some time to settle the emotions, but that's what sport is. Thanks to everybody who's turned out for every game of India. It was great to have all of you cheering for the girls. I hope you continue to support women's cricket, the Indian Women's team in the coming years," concluded Mithali.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Ishan Kishan smashes half-century against Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians' fans jubilant snt

    IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan smashes half-century against DC; Mumbai Indians' fans jubilant

    Womens World Cup 2022: Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit snt

    Women's World Cup 2022: Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit (WATCH)

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie snt

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB fans as 12TH Man Army-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as '12TH Man Army'

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 Ishan Kishan smashes half-century against Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians' fans jubilant snt

    IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan smashes half-century against DC; Mumbai Indians' fans jubilant

    Did you know Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is VC of Apollo Life? Know her family, net worth and more RBA

    Did you know Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is VC of Apollo Life? Know her family, net worth and more

    May hold referendum on joining Russia: Ukrainian rebel region head-dnm

    May hold referendum on joining Russia: Ukrainian rebel region head

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden make early-bird playoffs contender picks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden make early-bird playoffs contender picks

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Where to watch, timing, house pictures, and Mohanlal RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Where to watch, timing, house pictures, and Mohanlal

    Recent Videos

    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon