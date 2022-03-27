ICC Women's World Cup: "Girls have given it all" - Mithali after missed chance at semis

India missed out on sealing a spot in the semis of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, losing to South Africa. However, skipper Mithali Raj feels that the girls gave their best.

It was another heartbreak for India as it failed to qualify for the semis in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. On Saturday, India lost its final league stage game to South Africa by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. However, skipper Mithali Raj is convinced by the efforts put in by her girls.

Batting first, India posted a convincing total of 274/7, thanks to 50-plus scores from Smriti Mandhana (71), Shafali Verma (53) and Mithali (68). However, South Africa chased it down in the final ball, thanks to Laura Wolvaardt (80) and Mignon du Preez (52*), while a penultimate no-ball from spinner Dipti Sharma crashed India's chances. ALSO READ: Women's World Cup 2022 - Celebrations erupt among West Indies players after India's exit

After the loss, Mithali stated, "I think the girls have given it all knowing the importance of today's game. It was a good game from both sides, good for the sport, but ended our campaign. But, I'm very proud of our comeback into the tournament after a few losses. Our bowlers have been outstanding apart from a couple of games. I felt the score was a good total, coming from the fact that we have defended similar scores in the past."

