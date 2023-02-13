Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Jemimah Rodrigues reveals she contemplated quitting game after WC snub

From touching the lowest ebb after the ODI World Cup snub in New Zealand last year to hitting the winning runs in a victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 global event, Jemimah Rodrigues has done brilliantly to turn the corner in less than 12 months.

In the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup for India in Cape Town on Sunday, Rodrigues, who scored a game-winning 38-ball unbeaten 53 to secure a seven-wicket victory, admitted that she even thought about quitting the sport.

"I think this time last year when I was at home and I was not in a good headspace because I was dropped from (India's) 50 World Cup squad. That was the toughest time for me, but there was so many people who helped me throughout this time," Rodrigues said at the post-match press conference.

"Honestly, many a time I had nothing to tell myself. I had, there were so many times I had given up, you know I didn't have the strength to carry (on) and I know a lot of people say you need to back yourself you need to motivate yourself but when a person is going through, they only know what they're going through," an emotional Rodrigues bared her heart during the interaction.

The support system is very important, she said. "I was blessed that I had people who believed in me and helped me push through that time so I am just grateful to them. It felt like that was that was one of the lowest phase of my life but it turned out to be the reason why I could come here today."

Rodrigues appreciated her environment, notably her father and personal coach, Prasanth Shetty, for helping her get through that trying time. She made the wise decision to return to her roots and compete against U-14 and U-19 males at the Azad Maidan rank-turners.

"Yeah, so I had, like I said I taken a break, then I went back to my coach Prashant Shetty and my dad (Ivan) also, so both of them together. We worked out a plan, like, in a week I had to play two games, like more match time, and the rest I would practice. Sunday was my off-day. It is very challenging, in the morning there's so much dew. So, in that condition I had to play under-19 boys. So, putting myself in such situations actually helped me, getting out of my comfort zone," she said.

Playing against U-14 boys, Rodrigues was determined not to lose her wicket. "I played with under-14 boys. And the pressure of me being an India player playing with under-14 boys if I lose my wicket - it's embarrassing. I believe all these little things just build up and make you the player you are."

Rodrigues still regrets missing the 50-over World Cup last year in New Zealand and the length of time it took her to accept the rejection.

"I mean, we worked really hard during that time, and I remember that, I was not okay mentally. I had taken a break, because cricket is something I love playing for is something I love to do, love to play and the World Cup is a dream for every cricketer and missing out on that, it took me a while," she added.

Talking about her poor run of form before the match-winning knock against Pakistan, she said: "I think as a batter when you're not getting scores that's like, you know, it's not an enjoyable time definitely, but I was working really hard in the nets I knew I was putting in the efforts."

"What is in my control is my efforts my hard work, and I made sure that every time I was on the field I was doing that I was doing it repeatedly but I was not seeing results, it was very tough. (But) I had to keep pushing myself," she stated.

Rodrigues said it was special to score runs in front of her parents, who witnessed the Indo-Pak clash from the stands.

"Yeah, this feels sweet, you know, like when it mattered the most, it came and like I'm grateful to Jesus and my parents were here today so it's even more special. They've never experienced an India-Pakistan game. The first time in the stadium they're experiencing and it was very special for me," she added.

In order to defeat Pakistan's 149 for 4, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh (31 not out off 20) shared an unbroken 58-run stand for the fourth wicket.

"She's (Richa) matured a lot in recent times. Definitely, you know, I love batting with Richa and even the last warm up game actually gave us both a lot of confidence. We knew any target is chaseable as long as we are there," she praised the teenager. "I was confident throughout even when I think I remember it was 24 balls 41. I knew any target is achievable if we just keep doing the simple things correctly. I took it over by over."

Rodrigues expressed excitement about participating in the first Women's Premier League, whose auction is held on Monday in Mumbai.

"Honestly, I just want to play the WPL. I am not bothered which team is going to pick me, and I just want to be a part of it, because it's a dream come true for everyone in India, and we waited very long for this, and it's finally happening," she concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)