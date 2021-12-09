  • Facebook
    What makes coach Rahul Dravid special? Team India's new ODI & T20I captain Rohit Sharma breaks silence

    Talking to cricket historian Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria', the newly appointed ODI and T20I captain Rohit Sharma opened up about coach Rahul Dravid's impact on the Indian team.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    India, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 6:43 PM IST
    India's star opener Rohit Sharma's appointment as new ODI and T20 captain of the team on Wednesday (December 8) did not surprise many. A move that came just a month after legendary Indian batsman Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach indicates that the current Indian side is transforming of sorts. But will this overhaul prove to be a game-changer for the Men in Blue? Here's what India's new ODI and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma has to say.

    Talking to cricket historian Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria', Rohit Sharma opened up on 'The Wall's impact on the Indian team, suggesting that Rahul Dravid's hard-working persona will add a massive impact on them. During the show, Rohit Sharma lauded the legacy of Dravid as a cricketer. "We all know how he has played his cricket. Dravid has himself come out and said on so many occasions that he was not so talented," said Rohit Sharma. He added that Dravid had to work so hard to get where he is today, which will reflect on the team as well.

    Also read: Should Rohit Sharma have replaced Virat Kohli as ODI captain earlier? Here's what the cricketing world thinks

    The Mumbai Indians skipper also said that Rahul Dravid has put a process and structure in place, which would benefit every player. "He (Dravid) will make you work hard," reiterated the skipper, adding that nothing is given on a platter to anyone. "He will make you work hard. Obviously, when you do that, you feel good about it when you enjoy that process. Because there is a process that has been put in place," said the Mumbai Indians skipper.

    Stating that Rahul Dravid has a structural approach that players will enjoy, Rohit Sharma added that those making their way into the team or are left out would know the reason behind this move. The five-time IPL winning captain also claimed that since Dravid was appointed coach, the latter has had individual discussions with players about their role in the team and what they need to offer with both the bat and ball. He added that Dravid knows each player in and out since he has closely worked with India A, India U-19s and headed the National Cricket Academy (NCA). "Dravid has that bond with everyone; now it's just about taking it forward and taking it to the next level," said Rohit Sharma.

    Also read: India vs South Africa 2021-22: BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs

    The Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma partnership began during the three-match T20I home series against New Zealand last month, which saw the hosts deliver a 3-0 clean sweep to the Blackcaps. Rohit Sharma also bagged the Man of the Series award for his stellar show with the bat. With the T20 World Cup coming up next year, followed by the ICC World Cup in 2023 on home soil, both Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have a tremendous job ahead of themselves, intending to end India's ICC trophy drought.

