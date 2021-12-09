  • Facebook
    Should Rohit Sharma have replaced Virat Kohli as ODI captain earlier? Here's what the cricketing world thinks

    Virat Kohli is no longer the ODI skipper, as the senior pro, Rohit Sharma, is replacing him. Naturally, the cricketing world reacted in its fashion, while it happened to be a long time coming.

    Should Rohit Sharma have replaced Virat Kohli as ODI captain earlier? Here's what the cricketing world thinks
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 1:37 PM IST
    It was a shocking moment for Indian cricket on Wednesday evening. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to replace Virat Kohli as the skipper in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), starting with the upcoming tour of South Africa, where the team plays three ODIs. While Kohli would be leading the side in Tests, Rohit Sharma takes over the reins in ODIs.

    Notably, Rohit also happens to be the skipper in the shortest format. He took over after Kohli decided to step down from the role following India's dismal outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a couple of months back. However, if the reports are correct, the BCCI decided to pull the trigger on Kohli after refusing to step down from the role, having been given 48 hours.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs

    The BCCI has not announced the ODI squad for the Protea tour yet. While some injury concerns happen to be the cause, it would also be absorbing to see how the relationship between Kohli and BCCI unfolds during this phase and if the former decides to play the ODIs. Nevertheless, the cricketing world reacted variedly following Rohit being handed the white-ball leadership duties.

    From former English skipper Michael Vaughan to renowned Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, from International Cricket Council (ICC) to Rohit's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), they all celebrated it. While Vaughan said, "Very good decision.", Bhogle corresponded, "However great a player Virat Kohli is, this is the time to reach out to him. It is inevitable he will feel a sense of loss. It is always tricky with two captains when both are playing all formats, and it is critical Dravid, Kohli, and Rohit are comfortable and have a common vision."

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha too applauded the decision, as he told Cricbuzz, "When Rohit first got here into the Mumbai side, he was in no way projected as a leader. Slowly, matters commenced alternating while he became placed withinside the middle organization of the Deccan Chargers. Adam Gilchrist desired Rohit Sharma to be the vice-captain."

    Also, legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar reckoned that Rohit has a smart cricket brain and hardly panics, even under pressure situations. He feels that absorbing pressure is a crucial element while leading the side. He asserted that Rohit's ability to stay calm has made him a successful leader in the IPL.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, Samson retained; Rahul, Pandya, Gill, Dhawan, Iyer enter auction pool

    Also, the fans were split regarding the decision. While some said that Rohit deserved ODI captaincy, some were livid in how Kohli was ousted from the role by the BCCI. Moreover, some also took a dig at BCCI secretary Jay Shah for ruining Indian cricket, undermining BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 1:37 PM IST
