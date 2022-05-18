Virender Sehwag's big statement on Shoaib Akhtar: 'Knew he was chucking'

Shoaib Akhtar happened to be one of the fastest pacers in cricket. However, Virender Sehwag felt that his bowling action was controversial as he used to chuck.

When it comes to one of the fastest pacers in cricket, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is one name that comes to our mind. Nicknamed 'The Rawalpindi Express', he terrorised the batters in the 90s and early 2000s with his sheer and lethal pace. He also holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in international cricket, clocking over 161 km/h. While most of the batters feared them, some played him with ease. One of them happened to be destructive Indian opener Virender Sehwag. However, the Indian has made a big shocking statement about the Pakistani, claiming that he chucked the ball.

Talking to Sports 18, Shewag alleged that Akhtar generally jerked his elbow while releasing the ball, while he also chucked at countless occasions. "Shoaib knew that he jerked his elbow, and he knew he used to chuck. Or else, why would the ICC [International Cricket Council] ban him? Even Brett Lee was extremely fast, but his hand came down straight, which made him easy to be picked up by the batter," wondered Sehwag.

"However, for Shoaib, you would never be able to guess where his and the ball will be coming from. I never had any fears facing Brett Lee. But, with Shoaib, I was scared of what he would do next if I smacked him for a couple of boundaries. He could have bowled a lethal beamer next, or even a toe-crushing yorker," Sehwag further explained and admitted.

Sehwag also hands fond memories of playing some of his best quickfire innings against Pakistan, including a triple century. "Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly used to score their tons in 150-200 balls. However, no one would have remembered me had I scored my 100s at the same rate. Thus, I decided to score them faster," he concluded.