Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virender Sehwag's big statement on Shoaib Akhtar: 'Knew he was chucking'

    Shoaib Akhtar happened to be one of the fastest pacers in cricket. However, Virender Sehwag felt that his bowling action was controversial as he used to chuck.

    Virender Sehwag big statement on Shoaib Akhtar: Knew he was chucking-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 18, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    When it comes to one of the fastest pacers in cricket, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is one name that comes to our mind. Nicknamed 'The Rawalpindi Express', he terrorised the batters in the 90s and early 2000s with his sheer and lethal pace. He also holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in international cricket, clocking over 161 km/h. While most of the batters feared them, some played him with ease. One of them happened to be destructive Indian opener Virender Sehwag. However, the Indian has made a big shocking statement about the Pakistani, claiming that he chucked the ball.

    Talking to Sports 18, Shewag alleged that Akhtar generally jerked his elbow while releasing the ball, while he also chucked at countless occasions. "Shoaib knew that he jerked his elbow, and he knew he used to chuck. Or else, why would the ICC [International Cricket Council] ban him? Even Brett Lee was extremely fast, but his hand came down straight, which made him easy to be picked up by the batter," wondered Sehwag.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "However, for Shoaib, you would never be able to guess where his and the ball will be coming from. I never had any fears facing Brett Lee. But, with Shoaib, I was scared of what he would do next if I smacked him for a couple of boundaries. He could have bowled a lethal beamer next, or even a toe-crushing yorker," Sehwag further explained and admitted.

    Sehwag also hands fond memories of playing some of his best quickfire innings against Pakistan, including a triple century. "Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly used to score their tons in 150-200 balls. However, no one would have remembered me had I scored my 100s at the same rate. Thus, I decided to score them faster," he concluded.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi after win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Malik, Tripathi after win over MI

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame-ayh

    AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle enter RCB Hall of Fame

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS

    Recent Stories

    football We will be back Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, attacked at Nottingham Forest, sends message to fans snt

    'We will be back': Sheffield United's Billy Sharp, attacked at Forest, sends message to fans

    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here - adt

    UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here

    Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey's boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty arrested; read details RBA

    Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey's boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty arrested; read details

    Goldman Sachs grants unlimited paid leaves to senior staff to promote rest recharge gcw

    Goldman Sachs grants unlimited paid leaves to senior staff to promote 'rest and recharge'

    Recent Videos

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon