  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Himachal Pradesh stuns Tamil Nadu to win maiden domestic title, netizens rejoice

    Himachal Pradesh has created history by winning the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy. It happens to be its maiden domestic title. In the final, it defeated Tamil Nadu by 11 runs via the VJD method.

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 final, HP vs TN: Himachal Pradesh stuns Tamil Nadu to win maiden domestic title, netizens rejoice-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 7:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was a history-making moment for Himachal Pradesh. It defeated Tamil Nadu in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. It was an 11-run win via the VJD method due to poor light. Incidentally, it happened to be HP's maiden domestic title.

    Himachal Pradesh skipper Rishi Dhawan won the toss and opted to field. TN was off to a nervous start, losing a couple by the seventh over, with just 13 runs of the board. It was struggling at 40/4 by the 15th over. However, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and Baba Indrajith contributed to a massive 202-run stand for the fifth wicket.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 - Ruturaj Gaikwad scores 5th century to equal Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw's record

    In this stand, Karthik scored his century. While Indrajith fell for 80, Karthik departed immediately at 116. Nevertheless, Shahrukh Khan played a decent knock of 42, aided by skipper Vijay Shankar (22), as TN was shot out for a challenging total of 310. Medium-pacer Pankaj Jaiswal claimed a four-for.

    In reply, openers Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra contributed 60 before the latter fell for 21, followed by Digvijay Rangi (0), while at 96, Nikhil Gangta was dismissed for 18. However, a 138-run partnership ensued between Arora and Amit Kumar to keep HP in the race. While Amit was trapped leg-before for 74, Arora scored a ton.

    ALSO WATCH: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 - Venkatesh Iyer dedicates century to Rajinikanth on Thalaivar's birthday

    Arora, along with Rish (42*), took the score to 299/4 by the 28th over. However, with the light degrading, the umpires decided to end the match, as the VJD method kicked in, with HP winning by 11 runs. Arora stayed unbeaten on 136, as the HP players rejoiced in emotions. Check out some of the top Twitter reactions above as well.
    Brief scores: TN 314 in 49.4 overs (Karthik- 116, Indrajith- 80; Jaiswal- 4/59) lost to HP 299/4 in 47.3 overs (Arora- 136*, Amit- 74; Aparajith- 1/45) by 11 runs (VJD method).

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2021, 7:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away, Harbhajan Singh among the ones to pat condolences-ayh

    Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away, Harbhajan Singh among the ones to pay condolences

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Boxing Day Test: ENG's opening woes to Root's conversion failure - Talking points from Day 1-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: ENG's opening woes to Root's conversion failure - Talking points from Day 1

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli opts to bat, moves in with six batters-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli opts to bat, moves in with six batters

    ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021, IND vs PAK: Pakistan defeats India by 2 wickets in last-ball finish, netizens go berserk-ayh

    ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats India by 2 wickets in last-ball finish, netizens go berserk

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Can Virat Kohli and co start bid for historic series with win?

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know RCB

    Salman Khan wanted to be a writer but became ACTOR: Here are 7 facts that Bhai's fans should know

    Karnataka bandh: Various associations, Kannada groups differ with Vatal Nagaraj and team-ycb

    Karnataka bandh: Various associations, Kannada groups differ with Vatal Nagaraj and team

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli eclipses Mohammad Azharuddin in a central record-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli eclipses Mohammad Azharuddin in a central record

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Dec 28-dnm

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project, Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project on Dec 28

    Explained India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know-dnm

    Explained: India to vaccinate children from Jan 3; which vaccine, registration, all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon