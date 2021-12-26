Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Himachal Pradesh stuns Tamil Nadu to win maiden domestic title, netizens rejoice

Himachal Pradesh has created history by winning the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy. It happens to be its maiden domestic title. In the final, it defeated Tamil Nadu by 11 runs via the VJD method.

It was a history-making moment for Himachal Pradesh. It defeated Tamil Nadu in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. It was an 11-run win via the VJD method due to poor light. Incidentally, it happened to be HP's maiden domestic title.

Himachal Pradesh skipper Rishi Dhawan won the toss and opted to field. TN was off to a nervous start, losing a couple by the seventh over, with just 13 runs of the board. It was struggling at 40/4 by the 15th over. However, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and Baba Indrajith contributed to a massive 202-run stand for the fifth wicket.

In this stand, Karthik scored his century. While Indrajith fell for 80, Karthik departed immediately at 116. Nevertheless, Shahrukh Khan played a decent knock of 42, aided by skipper Vijay Shankar (22), as TN was shot out for a challenging total of 310. Medium-pacer Pankaj Jaiswal claimed a four-for.

In reply, openers Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra contributed 60 before the latter fell for 21, followed by Digvijay Rangi (0), while at 96, Nikhil Gangta was dismissed for 18. However, a 138-run partnership ensued between Arora and Amit Kumar to keep HP in the race. While Amit was trapped leg-before for 74, Arora scored a ton.

Arora, along with Rish (42*), took the score to 299/4 by the 28th over. However, with the light degrading, the umpires decided to end the match, as the VJD method kicked in, with HP winning by 11 runs. Arora stayed unbeaten on 136, as the HP players rejoiced in emotions. Check out some of the top Twitter reactions above as well.

Brief scores: TN 314 in 49.4 overs (Karthik- 116, Indrajith- 80; Jaiswal- 4/59) lost to HP 299/4 in 47.3 overs (Arora- 136*, Amit- 74; Aparajith- 1/45) by 11 runs (VJD method).