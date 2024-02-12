Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    U-19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament

    The ICC U-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, featuring standout performances by players from India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and Pakistan, reflects the dynamic and competitive nature of the tournament.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 9:30 PM IST

    The ICC announced its U-19 World Cup Team of the Tournament on Monday, featuring four Indian players, including skipper Uday Saharan and star batter Musheer Khan. Sachin Dhas and Saumy Pandey also made it to the team, showcasing India's strong representation. Despite their remarkable performance throughout the tournament, India ended as runners-up following a 79-run loss to Australia in the title clash on Sunday, marking the conclusion of their unbeaten streak in the competition.

    Hugh Weibgen, the captain of Australia, has been bestowed with the honor of leading the star-studded lineup, carefully selected by a panel comprising media, broadcast, and ICC representatives.

    The champion team, Australia, contributes three players to the lineup, while South Africa features two names, with Kwena Maphaka being recognized as the Player of the Tournament. Additionally, the West Indies and Pakistan each have one player represented in the lineup.

    Musheer Khan of India secures the number three spot as the sole batter to achieve two centuries during the competition.

    Although Musheer experienced a subdued conclusion to the tournament, he showcased significant early promise, demonstrating a diverse range of attacking shots and the capability to take wickets with his probing left-arm spin.

    Saharan, the top run-scorer of the event, played a crucial role in India's commanding performance leading up to the final. Consistently scoring throughout the tournament and securing a century against Nepal, Saharan delivered his standout performance during the gripping semi-final against South Africa. He single-handedly rescued India from the edge of elimination with a vital 81 runs, securing their place in the final.

    Saharan found a formidable partner in Dhas during that crucial match, and the composed right-hander has rightfully earned his place in the Team of the Tournament for his knack for handling pressure situations and his innovative and aggressive strokeplay. Dhas notably scored 116 against Nepal and played a pivotal role with his top score of 96 against South Africa.

    Completing the esteemed lineup is Pandey, whose left-arm spin proved to be prolific, yielding 18 wickets - the highest tally among spinners in the tournament. Paired with his remarkable ability to bowl economically, Pandey's performances in the early stages in Bloemfontein were instrumental. Notably, his contributions were highlighted by stellar displays in victories over Bangladesh (four for 24) and New Zealand (four for 19).

    Lhuan-dre Pretorius of South Africa assumes the wicketkeeping duties and also leads the batting order, courtesy of a series of remarkable and explosive performances that propelled the Proteas to the semi-final stage.

    Joining Pretorius at the top of the order is Australia's Harry Dixon, who showcased exceptional form throughout the tournament and made invaluable contributions during the knockout stages.

    At number four, we have Weibgen of Australia, whose pivotal role in Australia's fourth U19 Men's World Cup title cannot be understated. Weibgen provided crucial runs and exhibited astute on-field decision-making, which played a significant role in Australia's triumphant campaign.

    West Indies' all-rounder Nathan Edward stood out for his team, particularly during their victory against England in Potchefstroom. He took three wickets and scored 49 runs in a high-pressure chase.

    Australia's Callum Vidler thrived on the pace and bounce offered by South African surfaces, consistently posing a threat to opposition batters throughout the tournament.

    Pakistan's Ubaid Shah showcased scintillating form, leading their bowling attack with lethal pace. Shah's vital wicket-taking spells, including figures of three for 30 against New Zealand and five for 44 against Bangladesh, played a crucial role in Pakistan's victories.

    Maphaka ignited the World Cup right from the start. His searing pace and impressive swing resulted in his first of three five-wicket hauls during the dramatic opening day victory over West Indies. From then on, the pacer continued to excel, delivering stellar performances in wins against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

    ICC Team of The Tournament (in batting order)

    Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA) (wk), Harry Dixon (AUS), Musheer Khan, Hugh Weibgen (AUS) (captain), Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas, Nathan Edward (WI), Callum Vidler (AUS), Ubaid Shah (PAK), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Saumy Pandey and Jamie Dunk (SCO)

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 9:30 PM IST
