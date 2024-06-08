T20 World Cup 2024: Who is Nicholas Kirton? Interesting facts about Canada batter who shocked Ireland

Nicholas Kirton, a talented Canadian batter born in Barbados, has stunned the cricket world with his performance against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Nicholas Kirton, a rising star in Canadian cricket, made headlines during the T20 World Cup 2024 with a remarkable performance against Ireland. Let dive into some interesting facts about him.

Eligible for Both West Indies and Canada

Nicholas Kirton was born in Barbados, making him eligible for the West Indies cricket team. However, with his mother being Canadian, Kirton is also eligible to represent Canada. He has chosen to play for Canada and is a crucial member of their squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Played in the CPL for Jamaica Tallawahs

In 2020, Kirton played for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. He regularly plays domestic cricket in the West Indies, representing the Barbados national team. Kirton made his first-class debut in the 2018-19 season against Trinidad and Tobago in Tarouba. He made his List A debut for Canada against Oman in Windhoek, Namibia, a season earlier. His T20 debut came in 2019 for Canada against Jersey at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi during a T20 World Cup Qualifier.

ODI Debut for Canada in 2023

Kirton made his ODI debut for Canada in 2023 against Jersey in Windhoek, Namibia. Despite playing domestic cricket for Barbados, he chose to represent Canada internationally. Kirton hopes that Canada will soon become a full member of the ICC, allowing him the opportunity to play Test cricket, which is considered the pinnacle of the sport.

Impressive Performances

Before his match-winning 51 against the USA, Kirton scored 52 against Nepal in a warm-up game ahead of the tournament, then a valuable knock against USA in their tournament over and a remarkable 49 of 35 against Ireland in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Latest Videos