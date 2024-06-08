Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Who is Nicholas Kirton? Interesting facts about Canada batter who shocked Ireland

    Nicholas Kirton, a talented Canadian batter born in Barbados, has stunned the cricket world with his performance against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Who is Nicholas Kirton? Interesting facts about Canada batter who shocked Ireland osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

    Nicholas Kirton, a rising star in Canadian cricket, made headlines during the T20 World Cup 2024 with a remarkable performance against Ireland. Let dive into some interesting facts about him.

    Eligible for Both West Indies and Canada
    Nicholas Kirton was born in Barbados, making him eligible for the West Indies cricket team. However, with his mother being Canadian, Kirton is also eligible to represent Canada. He has chosen to play for Canada and is a crucial member of their squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

    Played in the CPL for Jamaica Tallawahs

    In 2020, Kirton played for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League. He regularly plays domestic cricket in the West Indies, representing the Barbados national team. Kirton made his first-class debut in the 2018-19 season against Trinidad and Tobago in Tarouba. He made his List A debut for Canada against Oman in Windhoek, Namibia, a season earlier. His T20 debut came in 2019 for Canada against Jersey at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi during a T20 World Cup Qualifier.

    ODI Debut for Canada in 2023

    Kirton made his ODI debut for Canada in 2023 against Jersey in Windhoek, Namibia. Despite playing domestic cricket for Barbados, he chose to represent Canada internationally. Kirton hopes that Canada will soon become a full member of the ICC, allowing him the opportunity to play Test cricket, which is considered the pinnacle of the sport.

    Impressive Performances

    Before his match-winning 51 against the USA, Kirton scored 52 against Nepal in a warm-up game ahead of the tournament, then a valuable knock against USA in their tournament over and a remarkable 49 of 35 against Ireland in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Canada shock Ireland with a 3-wicket win in low-scoring thriller osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Canada stuns Ireland with a 12-runs victory in New York

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surfaces osf

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surface

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surfaces osf

    T20 WC 2024: 'Pakistan forced to lose to USA since IMF loan pending', Pak satirist's take goes viral (WATCH)

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma osf

    From 'Maggi Man' to 'Hitman': Abhishek Nayar speaks about the rise of India's skipper Rohit Sharma

    T20 WC 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar playing ukulele after US win over Pakistan wins hearts (WATCH) vkp

    T20 WC 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar playing ukulele after US win over Pakistan wins hearts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Canada shock Ireland with a 3-wicket win in low-scoring thriller osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Canada stuns Ireland with a 12-runs victory in New York

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world osf

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable growth in family vacation photos osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable physical growth in family vacation photos

    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul reschedule fight date to November 15 osf

    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul reschedule fight date to November 15

    Football Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City osf

    Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon