T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Potential Ad sales could reach $4,800 per second: Report

The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match not only promises to be a thrilling cricket contest but also a lucrative advertising opportunity, potentially fetching up to $4,800 per second in ad sales.

The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match has captured global attention, not just for its sporting significance but also for its immense commercial potential. Known as the 'mother of all contests', this clash between arch-rivals is set to be a major advertising opportunity, particularly targeting the South Asian diaspora in the United States.

The match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, a temporary venue in New York, marking the first time the T20 World Cup is played on American soil alongside matches in the Caribbean islands.

India has historically dominated their encounters with Pakistan in T20 World Cup history and currently holds the top ranking in the world. Meanwhile, Pakistan, reeling from a surprising loss to co-hosts USA, faces a critical match that could impact their advancement to the Super Eight Stage.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Santosh N, managing partner at D&P Advisory, a sports valuation service, indicated that advertising sales for the match could fetch as much as 4 million rupees ($48,000) for just 10 seconds.

"The India-Pakistan game always commands a premium," Santosh N stated. To provide context, he compared it to a Super Bowl ad, which costs approximately $6.5 million for 30 seconds.

Notable sponsors for the tournament include Emirates Group, Saudi Aramco, and Coca-Cola, among other multinational corporations, highlighting the global appeal and commercial interest in the event.

