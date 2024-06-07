T20 World Cup 2024: Canada stuns Ireland with a 12-runs victory in New York

Canada have beaten Ireland by 12 runs. A brilliant effort from the Canadian team as they celebrate their first-ever win in T20 World Cups. The players rush onto the field, ecstatic with their historic victory. This is only the second time Canada has defeated a Test-playing nation. Ireland, on the other hand, have been outplayed and have now lost two consecutive games in the T20 World Cup 2024. Once again, an associate nation has triumphed over a full-time member in this edition.

Chasing 138, Ireland started cautiously. The Canadian bowlers were exceptional upfront, preventing Irish openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie from scoring freely. The pressure mounted, and Stirling departed after scoring nine runs off 17 balls in the last over of the powerplay. Balbirnie (17) followed in the very next over. Harry Tector (7) and Lorcan Tucker (10) were dismissed quickly, leaving Ireland struggling at 50/4 at the end of 10 overs.

The Irish batters couldn’t find their rhythm. Curtis Campher (4) and Gareth Delany (3) failed to make an impact. George Dockrell and Mark Adair then came together, weathering the storm and steadily adding to the scoreboard. They put up a fighting partnership of 62 runs for the seventh wicket.

With 17 runs needed in the final over, Jeremy Gordon kept his composure and dismissed Adair, who scored 34, on the second ball. Barry McCarthy could only manage three runs off the next three balls, which included a bye. Dockrell remained unbeaten on 30 but couldn’t take Ireland over the line, falling short by 12 runs. Gordon and Dillon Heyliger took two wickets each, while Junaid Siddiqui and skipper Saad Bin Zafar chipped in with one wicket apiece, successfully defending their total.

This win marks a significant achievement for Canada as they continue to make their mark in the T20 format. The team's bowlers were particularly impressive, restricting Ireland to a modest total and defending it successfully. The match was a testament to the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, where every run and wicket can dramatically alter the course of the game.

