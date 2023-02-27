Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul: 'You don't score runs in India; obviously, you will get flak'

KL Rahul has been under the scanner for his consistently downgraded performance in the ongoing Tests against Australia. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly has reminded all that non-performance for India would draw anyone flak.

It will be difficult for wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul to avoid scathing criticism for his long poor run because of the enormous expectations attached to the job, especially when past cricketers have set high standards, says former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. Stripped of vice-captaincy, Rahul has yet to cross the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test knocks. An average of less than 35 in 47 Tests isn't an actual realisation of his real potential.

"You will get flak when you don't score runs in India. KL Rahul hasn't been the only one. There have been players in the past," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Delhi Capitals' (DC's) Indian Premier League (IPL) pre-season camp. Ganguly tried to put things in perspective as to why the Bengaluru man is being persisted with despite repeated failures.

"There's so much focus and attention with a lot of pressure on players. The team management thinks he is an important player for the team. At the end of the day, what coach and captain thinks is important," the veteran of 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) said. While Rahul has played some quality knocks in England and Australia, Ganguly said it's evident that people will expect way more from a talented player like Rahul, who has managed just five Test hundreds in nine years.

ALSO READ: WORLD RECORD ALERT - Isle of Man bowled out for 10 vs Spain to register lowest T20I total ever; Twitter trolls

"He has performed, but obviously, you expect a lot more from a top-order batter playing for India because the standards set by others are so high. When you fail for a while, there will be criticism. I am sure Rahul has the ability, and I am sure that when he gets more opportunities, he will have to find ways to score," he explained.

So, is Rahul's problem technical or mental? "Both," pat comes the reply. But, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President also gave an exciting insight into Rahul's lack of runs as he gets out to pacers and spinners in all current conditions. "It also makes it hard if you play on these pitches as the balls turn and bounce. There's uneven bounce, and when you are not in form, it makes it even harder," Ganguly added.

"Shubman has to wait"

There has been a clamour to include young opener Shubman Gill in the playing XI, but Ganguly feels that the Punjab man will get his share of chances, and there's no harm if he has to wait a little bit. But, what do you tell a Shubman, who has to cool his heels when he is in red hot form?

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup - Australia decimates South Africa for an easy 6th title conquest; fans celebrate

"I am sure when his time comes. He will also get a lot of opportunities. The selectors, the captain and the coach, think of him and rate him very highly. That's why he is playing ODIs and T20Is and has also performed. But, at present, perhaps the message from team management is that he has to wait," he guessed.

While India has cantered to victories in both the Tests, the top order batters except Rohit Sharma have flattered to deceive, with none getting a 50. Is the concept of dominant batters against spinners sounding too alien nowadays? "I don't think so. These are very tough wickets. In the first two Tests, I saw that it's not easy, boss. Playing Ashwin, Jadeja, Lyon, and the new guy Todd Murphy is never easy, with the odd ball turning square. There is unevenness. Everything is happening for spinners," he asserted.

"This is not Steve Waugh's team"

India has won two Test matches in a cumulative duration of five days of cricket, and Ganguly isn't surprised. "India is a different beast in India. They are a pretty good team, but they are pretty hard to beat in India. When it starts turning, they are a better side than anyone," he responded sharply.

ALSO READ: KL RAHUL PAYS VISIT TO MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE WITH WIFE ATHIYA SHETTY AHEAD OF INDORE TEST VS AUSTRALIA

Is the scoreline of 4-0 a possibility for India? "I think so. I don't know how Australia can stop it. The problem is we keep comparing this Australian team to the teams of the past, and it's not the same. You don't have Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Steve and Mark Waugh, [Adam] Gilchrist, you name them. You don't have that quality," he was practical while assessing Australia's performance.

"Steve Smith is a great player. [David] Warner has yet to get going, [Marnus] Labuschagne is a good player, but these are also tough conditions for him. Our mistake with Australian teams is that we think they are Steve Waugh's Australia, but that's not true. Different players get tested differently in different conditions," continued Ganguly.

"Been in touch with Pant"

Ganguly is the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals. One of the toughest challenges for him is to fill in the void created due to the unavailability of wicketkeeper-batter-cum-skipper Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrific accident and underwent surgery recently.

ALSO READ: Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here's what netizens say

"I spoke to him a couple of times. He is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries, and I wish him well. In a year or maybe in a couple of years, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly's voice had a tinge of sadness as he spoke about a player he has been very fond of.

Would he like to see Pant with the team for some time during IPL, which could also help his recovery? "Don't know. We will see," Ganguly said. DC is yet to announce Pant's replacement, and Ganguly is still undecided on who is better between young turk Abhishek Porel and domestic veteran Sheldon Jackson.

"We still need a bit of time to figure it out. The next camp starts before IPL," he responded. While David Warner is set to lead DC, Axar Patel will be his deputy this season. Ganguly monitored a three-day camp in Kolkata which the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, and Manish Pandey attended along with other domestic players.

"The IPL is still a month away, and the season has just started. It is difficult to get all the players together for the amount of cricket they play. There are four or five who are playing Irani Trophy. Sarfaraz has an injured finger, and it's not a broken finger. He should be okay for the IPL," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)