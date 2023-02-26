KL Rahul pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple with wife Athiya Shetty ahead of Indore Test vs Australia

KL Rahul's place in the Indian Test squad for the ongoing Australia Tests is under the scanner. Ahead of the third Indore Test, he and his newly-married wife Athiya Shetty were spotted visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul is going through a torrid phase in his career, struggling to get runs under his belt, especially in the longest format. Having failed to make an impact in the opening couple of Tests against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, his place in the side for the remaining two Tests remains doubtful. At the same time, he has already been dropped as the team's vice-captain by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

However, Rahul's poor time on the field has not deterred him from enjoying his personal life with his newly-married Bollywood wife, Athiya Shetty. On Sunday, the couple was spotted in Ujjain as they visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple. In a video shared on social media, they offer prayers in the temple alongside other devotees.

Earlier, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri backed BCCI's decision to axe Rahul as senior skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma's deputy. He told ICC Review: "The team management knows his [Rahul's] form. They know his mental state. They know how they should be watching someone like Gill. I always believed [to] never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with my best XI, and if the captain has to leave the field, you will zero in on a player that can take over at the time simply because you don't need to create complications."

"If the vice-captain doesn't perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I'm being blunt and brutal. I never like vice-captain in home condition. Overseas, it's different. Here, you want prime form. You want someone like Gill, who's red hot. He will challenge. He has to bang that door down and get into the side. Now, he's not the vice-captain. It has to be team management's decision," concluded Shastri.