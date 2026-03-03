Sanju Samson played a blinder of an innings—97 not out in 50 balls—at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday. But right after he won the match for India, a disgusting racist post about him popped up on X, leading to a formal complaint.

Kolkata: The Kerala Congress has filed a complaint with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over a shocking racist comment targeting cricketer Sanju Samson. This happened right after Sanju's brilliant performance helped India thrash West Indies in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 match, securing a spot in the semis.

On Sunday, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Sanju was the man of the hour. He smashed an unbeaten 97 off just 50 balls to seal the win for India. But soon after, a controversial post appeared on X. Someone posted a picture of Sanju with a horrible caption: 'Only a black power can defeat black powers, well played Sanju Samson.' The post was a disgusting racial dig at both Sanju and the West Indies players.

As you can imagine, the post caused a huge uproar online. Fans were furious and slammed the user for the racist comment about Sanju's skin colour. The Kerala Congress also jumped in, demanding strict action. They tagged Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post on X to register their protest.

The Congress's post read: "This kind of vile racism has absolutely no place in India. We urge @AshwiniVaishnaw to take immediate action against the person behind the account who posted this disgusting comment targeting Sanju Samson, the pride of Kerala."

Interestingly, after the match, Sanju told Star Sports that he's taking a break from his phone and social media. "I believed in my abilities. I switched off my phone and social media and focused on myself. I am very happy to have been able to win the match for the team in such an important game," Sanju said.

While fans are praising Sanju for his mental strength and for blocking out the outside noise, there's a growing demand for strong action against this kind of cyberbullying.

