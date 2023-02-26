ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Australia decimates South Africa for an easy 6th title conquest; fans celebrate

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Australia came up with a champion's performance, as it whipped South Africa by 19 runs in the final on Sunday for an easy sixth title conquest, while fans celebrated the occasion.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 9:43 PM IST

    There was no stopping the wrath of Australia's championship stint. On Sunday, during the final of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, it was up against South Africa. However, with the hosts playing a final for the first time, they failed to tackle the pressure, evidently making it a walk in the park for the Aussies and handing them an easy and record-extending sixth title conquest, sending their fans into the celebration mood.

    As Australia opted to bat, it was off to a decent start, with a 36-run opening stand between Alyssa Healy (18) and Beth Mooney (74*) before the former fell in the fifth. Nonetheless, it hardly mattered for the Kangaroos, as Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner (29) added 46 for the second before the latter was sent backing.

    ALSO READ: KL RAHUL PAYS VISIT TO MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE WITH WIFE ATHIYA SHETTY AHEAD OF INDORE TEST VS AUSTRALIA

    Thereon, the Australians needed to have effective partnerships. However, Mooney brought her A-game and slammed her 18th Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century while she stayed unbeaten, propelling her side to a par total of 156/6. For the South Africans, pacer Shabnim Ismail and medium-pacer Marizanne Kapp bagged a couple of wickets each, while the former being economical.

    With a strike rate of 139.00-plus, smashing nine fours and a six off 53 deliveries, Mooney barely allowed the Protea bowlers to settle down, thus piling the pressure. As the latter came out for the chase, while it lost Tazmin Brits (10) early, in the fifth over of the PowerPlay (PP), with 17 runs on the board, fellow opener Laura Wolvaardt (61) and Marizanne Kapp (11) added 29 for the second.

    ALSO READ: Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here's what netizens say

    While Kapp fell in the ninth, SA was down to 54/3 by the 11th. The Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon (25) contributed to a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket, keeping the side's faint hopes alive. However, in the 17th, the former was trapped leg-before by pacer Megan Schutt as the hosts' final hope faded away.

    At the same time, non-convincing partnerships thereon ensured that the Australians reigned supreme by 19 runs. As for the Kangaroos' bowling, it was a consolidated effort, with Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen scalping a wicket each.

