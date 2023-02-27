WORLD RECORD ALERT: Isle of Man bowled out for 10 vs Spain to register lowest T20I total ever; Twitter trolls

T20 cricket is gaining popularity worldwide, as Spain and the Isle of Man engaged in a T20I tie on Sunday. However, unfortunately for the latter, it could manage just ten runs, registering an unwanted world record.

As far as Twenty20 (T20) cricket is concerned, it continues its journey of migrating as far as possible in popularity and keeps gaining vogue over time. On the same note, Spain was up against the Isle of Man in their sixth T20 International clash in Cartagena on Sunday. However, it turned out to be the shortest T20I encounter in history.

Winning the toss, as Spain opted to field, the Isle appeared clueless with the bat, as wickets began tumbling from the opening ball. While there was a four-run stand for the second wicket, the highest of its innings, the batters barely had an answer to the Spanish deliveries and were eventually bowled out for ten runs by the ninth over.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup - Australia decimates South Africa for an easy 6th title conquest; fans celebrate

Joseph Burrows (4) was the highest scorer for the Isle. As for the Spaniards, pacers Mohammad Kamran and Atif Mehmood grabbed four wickets each, while the former grasped a hat-trick in the third by dismissing Luke Ward (2), Edward Beard (0) and Christian Webster (0). In reply, it was a walk in the park for Spain, as the opener Awais Ahmed (12*), scored all the required runs to win, besting by ten wickets within the opening couple of balls and a mammoth 118 deliveries to spare.

As a result, records tailored in this tie in the form of: