Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here's what netizens say

Yuzvendra Chahal is on vacation with his wife, Dhanashree Verma, in the Maldives for the second time in three years. However, she seemingly ignored him in her latest video, and netizens are unhappy with it.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzverndra Chahal is enjoying a break from cricket before the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia on March 17. To enjoy his leave, he has gone on a vacation to the Maldives with his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, while it is the couple's second trip to the island nation in three years.

On Sunday, Dhanashree shared a recent video of her vacation in the country. She is seen walking on the wooden ramps of her over-water resort, playing table football, clicking pictures and dancing alongside Chahal and other guest members in their resort. However, netizens were not entirely impressed, as they felt that she ignored Chahal most of the time and enjoyed herself with other resort guests, thus slamming her with mean comments.

One user wrote, "Why are you ignoring Chahal every time....u'll always be enjoying wit other guys than your husband 😮". On the other hand, another user composed, "Chahal is there just to pay the bills...🤣🤣🤣". As for another, the user authored, "There is no one in this world😂 who is sad because of Chahal😂 wife gives attitude to everyone except him😂".

Earlier, Dhanashree had shared some pictures in a brown bikini from the resort. Also, in another series of photographs, she is seen walking on the over-water resort ramp wearing a stylish beach dress, while in another post, she is seen donning another stylish beach outfit. The first pictures of her this vacation involved wearing stunning blue beach attire.