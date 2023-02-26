Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here's what netizens say

    Yuzvendra Chahal is on vacation with his wife, Dhanashree Verma, in the Maldives for the second time in three years. However, she seemingly ignored him in her latest video, and netizens are unhappy with it.

    Did Dhanashree Verma ignore Yuzvendra Chahal in their Maldives vacation? Here is what netizens say-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzverndra Chahal is enjoying a break from cricket before the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia on March 17. To enjoy his leave, he has gone on a vacation to the Maldives with his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, while it is the couple's second trip to the island nation in three years.

    On Sunday, Dhanashree shared a recent video of her vacation in the country. She is seen walking on the wooden ramps of her over-water resort, playing table football, clicking pictures and dancing alongside Chahal and other guest members in their resort. However, netizens were not entirely impressed, as they felt that she ignored Chahal most of the time and enjoyed herself with other resort guests, thus slamming her with mean comments.

    ALSO SEE: 'CHEERS TO US' - HARDIK PANDYA-NATASA STANKOVIC DANCE IT OUT AT THEIR WEDDING GALA RECEPTION (PICTURES)

    One user wrote, "Why are you ignoring Chahal every time....u'll always be enjoying wit other guys than your husband 😮". On the other hand, another user composed, "Chahal is there just to pay the bills...🤣🤣🤣". As for another, the user authored, "There is no one in this world😂 who is sad because of Chahal😂 wife gives attitude to everyone except him😂".

    Earlier, Dhanashree had shared some pictures in a brown bikini from the resort. Also, in another series of photographs, she is seen walking on the over-water resort ramp wearing a stylish beach dress, while in another post, she is seen donning another stylish beach outfit. The first pictures of her this vacation involved wearing stunning blue beach attire.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Always had belief never to appoint a vice-captain for India - Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul axe as Rohit Sharma deputy-ayh

    'Always had belief never to appoint a vice-captain for India...' - Shastri on Rahul's axe as Rohit's deputy

    ind vs aus 2023 'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team poor show against India snt

    'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team's poor show against India

    WATCH Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch snt

    WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch

    Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant return to name him India next Test vice-captain Saba Karim responds snt

    Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant's return to name him India's Test vice-captain? Saba Karim responds

    PSL 2023: Babar Azam scares Hasan Ali with bat; what happens next is hilarious (WATCH)-ayh

    PSL 2023: Babar Azam scares Hasan Ali with bat; what happens next is hilarious (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    After Bharat Jodo Yatra a Congress east to west journey next gcw

    After Bharat Jodo Yatra, a Congress east-to-west journey next

    Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS later, gets trolled for her latest BOLD video (WATCH VIDEO) RBA

    Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS later, gets trolled for her latest BOLD video (WATCH VIDEO)

    Cheers to us - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance it out at their wedding gala reception (PICTURES)-ayh

    'Cheers to us' - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance it out at their wedding gala reception (PICTURES)

    Year since Russia-Ukraine war started, A Resurgent Great-Power Rivalry, One Year On

    Special: A year since Russia-Ukraine war started... and what happens next

    Never retired never will Congress leader clears air after Sonia Gandhi innings ended remark gcw

    'Never retired, never will...': Congress leader clears air after Sonia Gandhi's 'innings ended' remark

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon