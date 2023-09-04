Rishabh Pant thrilled to see 'some light in the dark tunnel'; shares high-intensity workout video - WATCH

Continuing to keep his fans updated on his recovery progress, Rishabh Pant shared a video of his rigorous workout on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is in the process of recovering from a serious car accident, is actively working on his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Pant had endured a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee in December 2022, resulting in multiple injuries, including a fractured wrist, ankle, toe, back, and a head injury.

Continuing to keep his fans updated on his progress, Pant shared a video of his rigorous workout on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. In the caption, he expressed gratitude, saying, "Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel."

Pant's recovery journey has shown remarkable progress as he has been consistently involved in gym workouts and has also integrated yoga and Pilates into his routine to aid in his rehabilitation.

Although there is no definitive timeline for his return to the cricket field, reports suggest that he is unlikely to participate in any cricket events throughout 2023.