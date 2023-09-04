Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishabh Pant thrilled to see 'some light in the dark tunnel'; shares high-intensity workout video - WATCH

    Continuing to keep his fans updated on his recovery progress, Rishabh Pant shared a video of his rigorous workout on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

    Rishabh Pant thrilled to see 'some light in the dark tunnel'; shares high-intensity workout video - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 5:40 PM IST

    Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is in the process of recovering from a serious car accident, is actively working on his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

    Pant had endured a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee in December 2022, resulting in multiple injuries, including a fractured wrist, ankle, toe, back, and a head injury.

    Continuing to keep his fans updated on his progress, Pant shared a video of his rigorous workout on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. In the caption, he expressed gratitude, saying, "Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel."

    Pant's recovery journey has shown remarkable progress as he has been consistently involved in gym workouts and has also integrated yoga and Pilates into his routine to aid in his rehabilitation.

    Although there is no definitive timeline for his return to the cricket field, reports suggest that he is unlikely to participate in any cricket events throughout 2023.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan drop catches in the first 20 balls against Nepal osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan drop catches in the first 20 balls against Nepal

    Cricket 'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post osf

    'Can't wait for this new chapter...': Jasprit Bumrah welcomes son with heart-warming Instagram post

    Cricket BCCI annual general meeting to be held in Goa: Key decisions await on IPL council and selection committee osf

    BCCI annual general meeting to be held in Goa: Key decisions await on IPL council and selection committee

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah's sudden return raises questions ahead of Nepal clash osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah's sudden return to India raises questions ahead of Nepal clash

    Asia Cup 2023: Here is how India can qualify for Super 4 stage

    Asia Cup 2023: Here is how India can qualify for Super 4 stage

    Recent Stories

    Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch in India on September 6 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch in India on September 6; Here's what we know so far

    Yoon Hyun Min, Baek Jin Hee part ways after 7 years as a 'couple' vma

    Yoon Hyun Min, Baek Jin Hee part ways after 7 years as a 'couple'

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan drop catches in the first 20 balls against Nepal osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan drop catches in the first 20 balls against Nepal

    Taaler Bora to Payesh: 7 MUST try Bengali foods on Janmasthami ATG

    Taaler Bora to Payesh: 7 MUST try Bengali foods on Janmasthami

    CM MK Stalin's speech on Hindu marriages resurfaces on social media amid Sanatan Dharma controversy AJR

    CM MK Stalin's speech on Hindu marriages resurfaces on social media amid Sanatan Dharma controversy | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon