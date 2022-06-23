Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranji Trophy Final: Centurion Sarfaraz Khan's tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala leaves fans emotional

    Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan paid an emotional tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring a century in the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh.

    Ranji Trophy Final: Centurion Sarfaraz Khan's tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala leaves fans emotional snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan paid an emotional tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring an exceptional century in the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday.

    Sarfaraz came out to bat when his team were 147 for three after 50.1 overs. The right-handed batter stuck to the crease and scored a spectacular 101 off 190 deliveries, reaching his 8th ton in the domestic tournament off a boundary against spinner Kumar Kartikeya in the 114th over.

    Also read: Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Sarfaraz Khan's century ensures Mumbai fightback against MP on Day 2

    After reaching this milestone, the youngster broke into an emotional and animated celebration, punching the air and letting out an intense roar. Sarfaraz then did the thigh-five, Sidhu Moose Wala's signature step, which gained emotional significance when the singer's father did it during his son's funeral.

    The BCCI's Domestic Cricket's official Twitter handle posted a video of this celebration, which has gone viral. Here's a look at Sarfaraz's emotional tribute:

    Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district, sending shockwaves among his fans and the music industry. Days later, the Delhi Police stated that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind in the Punjabi singer's murder.

    Also read: Ranji Trophy Final: Trust myself to do well whenever I go out there, says Jaiswal

    Sarfaraz's emotional celebration also garnered reactions from several fans of the sport and the singer. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What a journey it has been - Rohit Sharma on completing 15 years of international cricket-ayh

    'What a journey it has been' - Rohit Sharma on completing 15 years of international cricket

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Sarfaraz Khan century ensures Mumbai fightback against Madhya Pradesh MP on Day 2-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Sarfaraz Khan's century ensures Mumbai fightback against MP on Day 2

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Pujara, Pant, Bumrah and Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie

    Ranji Trophy Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Trust myself to do well whenever I go out there Yashasvi Jaiswal snt

    Ranji Trophy Final: Trust myself to do well whenever I go out there, says Jaiswal

    Recent Stories

    We are not worried: Bayern Munich Oliver Kahn amidst Robert Lewandowski potential Barcelona move-ayh

    'We are not worried': Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn amidst Lewandowski's potential Barcelona move

    Maharashtra crisis Rebel MLAs write an emotional letter to Uddhav Thackeray says Were fed up felt insulted gcw

    'Were fed up, felt insulted': Rebel MLAs write an emotional letter to Uddhav Thackeray

    Mumbais drinking water supply can last for 38 days - adt

    Mumbai's drinking water supply can last for 38 days

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers acquire Jerami Grant in trade with Detroit Pistons-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Portland Trail Blazers acquire Jerami Grant in trade with Detroit Pistons

    What a journey it has been - Rohit Sharma on completing 15 years of international cricket-ayh

    'What a journey it has been' - Rohit Sharma on completing 15 years of international cricket

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon