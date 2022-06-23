Ranji Trophy Final: Centurion Sarfaraz Khan's tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala leaves fans emotional

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan paid an emotional tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring a century in the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan paid an emotional tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala after scoring an exceptional century in the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Sarfaraz came out to bat when his team were 147 for three after 50.1 overs. The right-handed batter stuck to the crease and scored a spectacular 101 off 190 deliveries, reaching his 8th ton in the domestic tournament off a boundary against spinner Kumar Kartikeya in the 114th over.

Also read: Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Sarfaraz Khan's century ensures Mumbai fightback against MP on Day 2

After reaching this milestone, the youngster broke into an emotional and animated celebration, punching the air and letting out an intense roar. Sarfaraz then did the thigh-five, Sidhu Moose Wala's signature step, which gained emotional significance when the singer's father did it during his son's funeral.

The BCCI's Domestic Cricket's official Twitter handle posted a video of this celebration, which has gone viral. Here's a look at Sarfaraz's emotional tribute:

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district, sending shockwaves among his fans and the music industry. Days later, the Delhi Police stated that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind in the Punjabi singer's murder.

Also read: Ranji Trophy Final: Trust myself to do well whenever I go out there, says Jaiswal

Sarfaraz's emotional celebration also garnered reactions from several fans of the sport and the singer. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: