    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: Sarfaraz Khan's century ensures Mumbai fightback against MP on Day 2

    Mumbai is tightening its screws against Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 final. On Day 2, Sarfaraz Khan slammed his century to put Mumbai on top.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy final turns out to be a dominating contest from Mumbai's perspective, as it overpowers Madhya Pradesh with its stubborn batting. On Day 2, Sarfaraz Khan slammed his eighth Frist-Class (FC) century to put Mumbai on top. At the lunch break, Mumbai is 351/8, Sarfaraz being unbeaten on 116, and he is also the top scorer in the innings. The ton was emotional for Sarfaraz, as he was very animated after reaching the landmark and was teary-eyed. In the meantime, social media applauded his effort.

    Mumbai finished its innings at the overnight score of 248/5, with Sarfaraz remaining unbeaten on 119, along with Shams Mulani unbeaten at 12. At the same score on Day 2, the latter fell to seamer Gaurav Yadav, while 40 runs later, Tanush Kotian (15) fell to the same man.

    At 314, Dhawal Kulkarni (1) was the eighth wicket to fall to pacer Anubhav Agarwal, while since then, Sarfaraz and Tushar Deshpande (6*) have steadied the ship. Sarfaraz has amassed over 2,300 FC runs in 35 innings at an impressive average of 81.06, including eight tons and seven half-centuries, while his top score happens to be an unbeaten 301.
    Brief scores: Mumbai 351/8 (Yashasvi Jaiswal- 78, Sarfaraz- 119*; Anubhav- 3/81) vs Madhya Pradesh.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
