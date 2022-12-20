Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 against Hyderabad on First-Class return

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav nailed it for Mumbai, smashing an 80-ball against Hyderabad in Mumbai on Tuesday. It is his first First-Class contest in three years.

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 for Mumbai against Hyderabad on First-Class FC return-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 6:24 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav made an 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji Trophy match in almost three years. At the same time, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck acceptable centuries, taking Mumbai to 396/3 versus Hyderabad on Day 1 of the Group B contest at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday. Surya, who has undoubtedly been the best batter in limited-overs cricket over the last year, approached the red ball contest with the exact forceful purpose he is known for in the shorter formats. His knock constituted 15 fours and a six. The intelligent batter has often vented his wish to play Tests for India.

    Surya last featured in an FC match back in February 2020. Meanwhile, Jaiswal resumed his creamy form with a sublime 162 off 95 deliveries, while Rahane batted on 139 at stumps. Opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 19 after Hyderabad elected to field at the BKC ground.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test - Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out; KL Rahul to continue leading

    Shorey strikes 8th FC ton to lead Delhi's recovery
    Opener Dhruv Shorey hit his eighth FC century, steering Delhi to 271/7 on Day 1 of its fixture versus Assam. Assam got rid of Shorey's partner Anuj Rawat early after deciding to field. Shorey stayed unbeaten on 139 off 216 before bad light forced early stumps, with 81 overs bowled in the day.

    Delhi's young skipper Yash Dhull made 22 off 56, while Vaibhav Rawal produced an applicable 43 off 71. Senior batter Nitish Rana was dismissed off his first ball. Delhi, losing its tournament opener to Maharashtra, fielded a fatigued XI in the absence of injured pacers Ishant Sharma and Mayank Yadav.

    ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma ruled out after failing to gain full fitness - Reports

    Delhi was forced to field three debutants: Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran and spinner Hrithik Shokeen. Senior speedster Navdeep Saini, suffering an abdominal muscle strain with the Indian side in Bangladesh, is unlikely to be fit for Delhi's subsequent contest.
    Brief scores: Delhi 271/7 (Dhruv Shorey- 139*, Mrinmoy Dutta 2/50) vs Assam.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Will be able to know Rohit Sharma status in the next day or two - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Will be able to know Rohit's status in the next day or two' - Rahul

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Had to work hard for this win - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Had to work hard for this win' - KL Rahul

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead against Bangladesh; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav's career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead; Twitter celebrates

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022 Final, IND vs BAN: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate-ayh

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Axar Patel brings India closer to success against Bangladesh, social media joyed-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Axar Patel brings India closer to success, social media joyed

    Recent Stories

    SpiceJet pilot's poetic in-flight announcement amused passengers; watch viral video - gps

    SpiceJet pilot's poetic in-flight announcement amused passengers; watch viral video

    football Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Lionel Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy snt

    Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges he gave Rs 60 crore to AAP probe likely gcw

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges he gave Rs 60 crore to AAP

    Border row: Oppn targets Karnataka govt in Maharashtra Assembly over 'ill-treatment' of Marathi people AJR

    Border row: Oppn targets Karnataka govt in Maharashtra Assembly over 'ill-treatment' of Marathi people

    Watch: Speeding Mahindra Bolero crashes into dhaba in Surat; several injured - gps

    Watch: Speeding Mahindra Bolero crashes into dhaba in Surat; several injured

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon