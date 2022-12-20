Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 against Hyderabad on First-Class return

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav nailed it for Mumbai, smashing an 80-ball against Hyderabad in Mumbai on Tuesday. It is his first First-Class contest in three years.

Suryakumar Yadav made an 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji Trophy match in almost three years. At the same time, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal struck acceptable centuries, taking Mumbai to 396/3 versus Hyderabad on Day 1 of the Group B contest at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday. Surya, who has undoubtedly been the best batter in limited-overs cricket over the last year, approached the red ball contest with the exact forceful purpose he is known for in the shorter formats. His knock constituted 15 fours and a six. The intelligent batter has often vented his wish to play Tests for India.

Surya last featured in an FC match back in February 2020. Meanwhile, Jaiswal resumed his creamy form with a sublime 162 off 95 deliveries, while Rahane batted on 139 at stumps. Opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 19 after Hyderabad elected to field at the BKC ground.

Shorey strikes 8th FC ton to lead Delhi's recovery

Opener Dhruv Shorey hit his eighth FC century, steering Delhi to 271/7 on Day 1 of its fixture versus Assam. Assam got rid of Shorey's partner Anuj Rawat early after deciding to field. Shorey stayed unbeaten on 139 off 216 before bad light forced early stumps, with 81 overs bowled in the day.

Delhi's young skipper Yash Dhull made 22 off 56, while Vaibhav Rawal produced an applicable 43 off 71. Senior batter Nitish Rana was dismissed off his first ball. Delhi, losing its tournament opener to Maharashtra, fielded a fatigued XI in the absence of injured pacers Ishant Sharma and Mayank Yadav.

Delhi was forced to field three debutants: Harshit Rana, Pranshu Vijayran and spinner Hrithik Shokeen. Senior speedster Navdeep Saini, suffering an abdominal muscle strain with the Indian side in Bangladesh, is unlikely to be fit for Delhi's subsequent contest.

Brief scores: Delhi 271/7 (Dhruv Shorey- 139*, Mrinmoy Dutta 2/50) vs Assam.

