BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out; KL Rahul to continue leading

BAN vs IND 2022-23: Rohit Sharma has not fully recovered from his thumb injury and will miss the final Dhaka Test from Thursday, along with Navdeep Saini, who is nursing an abdominal strain.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the second and final Test versus Bangladesh, starting at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, as he has not recovered from his thumb injury. He had flown back to India to consult a specialist after hurting his left thumb while fielding during the second One-Day International (ODI) versus Bangladesh at the same venue on December 7. He is under the observation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team after his left thumb damage, which he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Also, pacer Navdeep Saini, who had made a comeback into the Test side, is out of the Test with an abdominal muscle strain. "The medical team thinks the injury needs some more time to heal before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He [Rohit] will continue rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh," announced BCCI. ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma ruled out after failing to gain full fitness - Reports

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury," added the BCCI. KL Rahul will continue leading the team in Rohit's absence, whereas Cheteshwar Pujara will remain his deputy. India leads the two-Test series 1-0 following an encouraging win in Chittagong.

