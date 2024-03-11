Rahul Dravid's pep talk with Indian players ahead of the IPL 2024

Coach Rahul Dravid delivers a passionate post-Test victory speech, praising the resilience of Team India and emphasising the importance of unity as they head into IPL 2024.

Following India's triumphant 4-1 victory against England in the Test series, Head Coach Rahul Dravid delivered an inspiring speech as the team prepared to depart for IPL 2024. Expressing awe at the team's performance, especially from young talents like Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dravid acknowledged the challenges faced during the series, emphasising the importance of winning matches where the team is ahead.

In his address after the Dharamsala Test, Dravid stressed the invaluable lessons learned from the ups and downs of a five-match series. He commended the team's resilience in overcoming challenges on and off the field, underscoring the unity that played a crucial role in their success.

"For young players, success is interconnected. Whether a batter or a bowler, your achievements are linked to others' success. Supporting each other and fostering growth as players is essential. I hope many of you will have long, successful careers," Dravid remarked.

In the context of recent debates about player preferences between white-ball and red-ball cricket, Dravid emphasised the satisfying feeling derived from winning challenging Test series. Acknowledging the toughness of Test cricket in various aspects, he expressed pride in the team's phenomenal achievement in winning four out of five matches, especially after an initial series opener loss.

Dravid extended his gratitude to the support staff, coaches, and the entire backroom team, recognizing their dedicated efforts throughout the demanding season. India captain Rohit Sharma also joined in, expressing thanks for the collective effort under pressure and the unity that enabled a successful response.

"Thank you to everyone for coming together and responding under pressure. It wouldn't have been possible without our shared thought process. Extremely happy for that," Rohit Sharma added.

